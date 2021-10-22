Chip shortage finally hit Apple





Photo: Caitlin McGarry / Gizmodo

It was a tough year for gadget makers. The global chip shortage is affecting everything from PlayStation 5 to graphics cards. For a while, Apple seemed to have avoided the worst supply chain problems, but it seems that it’s finally out of luck.

According to Bloomberg, most of Apple’s latest products will not ship until mid-November or December. This includes the iPhone 13 lineup, iPad Mini, 9th generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and MacBook Pro. Even more worrisome, this delay is also affecting older products such as the MacBook Air and the latest iMac.

When it comes to Apple products, delays aren’t necessarily new. The problem now is scale. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro is only about a month old, so it’s hard to find almost every version of the device. Looking at Apple’s site, the earliest delivery period is November 19-29, and at least in New York City, phone versions aren’t available at any of the 12 Apple Stores in the five wards. Earlier this month, the company reduced its 2021 iPhone 13 production target by about 10 million units. The iPad Mini has the same delivery time, and only a handful of versions can be picked up at every one or two Apple Stores in New York. The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship from November 30th to December. 7, and none of NYC’s Apple Stores seem to have them in stock. The MacBook Pro, announced earlier this week, has already been backlogged November 12-19. The 24-inch M1 iMac will also be postponed to November 12-19 if you pay $ 8 and November 15-22 if you choose free shipping. Only one or two configurations were available for the pickup.

For some reason, Apple’s new $ 19 abrasive cloth is also 10-12 weeks behind. Because this is the world we live in now.

Global chip crunches can hurt Apple’s bottom line in the most profitable quarters, but it’s hard to feel so bad for one of the wealthiest companies on the planet. Still, if your loved one wants a shiny new Apple gadget this holiday season, it’s best to order early rather than later.

