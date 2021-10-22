Google pushes fibers in San Antonio, Atlanta, Des Moines, Austin





Google Fiber alternates loudly and quietly about its ambition to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband in the United States. However, the company now seems to be working hard on the job. According to the Google Fiber website, we are active in many cities to deploy our services. These cities include Atlanta, Georgia. West Des Moines, Iowa; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah, to name a few.

This week, the company will allow customers in many parts of San Antonio’s service area to sign up for 2 Giga services, with up to 2,000 Mbps downloads and up to 1,000 Mbps for $ 100 per month, with no annual contracts or data caps. Announced that it will provide uploads. Includes installation and equipment.

Google first launched its Internet service in San Antonio four years ago. Today, it is expanding and we expect 2021 to be the largest year of construction since we started building our network in San Antonio.

Regarding Atlanta, the Google team wrote: More than seven years ago, we started servicing our first customers in Atlanta. Since then, we have expanded our service area, although slower than some people (including us!) Wanted. Recently, we have made progress in finding ways to connect more Atlantans to the fast and reliable Internet.

Atlanta’s focus is on servicing densely populated apartments. To do this, we used a different type of build than any other Google Fiber city and leased unused fiber from a third party specializing in the housing community. We are currently bringing in construction workers to build networks in other types of areas of the city.

Google works closely with the city government and nonprofits everywhere in our fiber deployment.

Conflict at Des Moines

In mid-2020, Google announced that it was affiliated with the city of West Des Moines. The city is building a conduit network and Google will be the first tenant. However, other providers can also work with the city to use conduits to provide fiber services.

Related: Mediacom filed proceedings against West Des Moines city over Google Fiber build

However, in late 2020, Mediacom Communications’ subsidiary MCC Owa will benefit the city of West Des Moines by improperly using taxpayer-based lending bonds aimed at urban devastation and poverty projects. A city-wide conduit network of $ 50 million.

The city and Google have revealed that Mediacom does not want new competition in the Des Moines service area.

The latest news report on the proceedings shows that the parties are proceeding with settlement negotiations to circumvent the trial scheduled for April 18, 2022.

Google must be pretty confident in these negotiations, as it posted a blog in late September saying it started putting Google Fiber on the West Demoines Conduit Network. When the first segment is complete, customers in some areas of the northeastern corner of the city will be able to sign up for 1 or 2 giga internet services, Google writes.

Roger Timerman, executive director of Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency (UTOPIA) Fiber, which deploys local government fiber networks, said current telecommunications providers are launching local government broadband projects to introduce new competition. He says he doesn’t like it.

Related: UTOPIA Fiber executives say providers are afraid of overbuilding to eliminate the digital divide

But in the case of Google, Mr. Timmerman said that some cities are giving Google more favorable terms than it has offered to other companies. He doesn’t think it’s fair for taxpayer dollars to support Google for a subsidy equivalent without offering the same deal to other companies such as UTOPIA Fiber. He said it should be done neutrally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fiercetelecom.com/operators/google-pushes-fiber-san-antonio-atlanta-des-moines-austin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos