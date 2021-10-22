Five Retail Technology Trends From Digital Dressing Room to Sustainable Shopping — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





3. Product ownership is a temporary experience

With growing interest in sustainability in the fashion retail industry, many clothing rental startups have emerged, but eBay UK general manager Murray Lambell has announced the current price of all products purchased on the platform over the last two years. Describes the new features of the app that lists. For years, it will encourage more sustainable shopping.

The idea on eBay is that owning a product is often a temporary experience in today’s world, so you can own the product and then resell it.

Being a pure rental model, many people will find it difficult to make it economically functional as a business. This is another option for thinking about that rental model.

Increasing consumer awareness has already increased 400% on eBay to look for second-hand goods in the last three years, and more people are buying both new and second-hand goods on the site than ever before. He added that he was.

They used to buy only used or new. There was little overlap between the two. It’s a really big change in consumer behavior because people love the fact that they can make those decisions in a more informed way.

Meanwhile, IKEA Chief Susability Officer Peter Jerkeby said at the conference that in addition to sustainable management, the focus is on educating consumers on how to live a sustainable life. Told.

He said we are not selling furniture, we are selling lifestyles. If you want to get engaged, how does sustainability fit into what you offer your customers? Our purpose is to provide a better daily life.

4. Government needs to intervene to save High Street

Retail Week Live also called on governments and businesses to unite over the coming months, and Boxparks CEO Roger Wade said the UK would do more unless more was done to reform business rates and taxes. We warned that our High Street presence event is at risk of sleepwalking.

Wade commented There are more empty high street stores than ever before. The topshop of Oxford Street, once one of the most successful stores in the world, has closed. We now need to take urgent action to ensure that our high streets survive.

Retailers and people working in hospitality and leisure wanted to give us a chance to fight. That is, you can set the same business rate that Amazon pays for your hut. Let Amazon pay the same corporate tax that you were paying.

Co-operative CEO Steve Murrells also called for new actions from governments and businesses to address climate change and systematic inequality.

Prior to COP26, he said that the food retail industry accounts for 15% of individual consumers’ carbon dioxide emissions, and that this sector will only reach its net zero target through better cooperation.

He said it was a huge task and the level of cooperation needed to tackle this crisis was unprecedented.

But we do not solve the climate crisis by competing with each other. It’s not who has the best plan. I need a combined solution for a combined problem.

Murrells added that the pandemic exposed a growing level of inequality in society.

Covid has shed light on the injustices of our society. Black men were more than four times more likely to die from Covid-related deaths than white men.

It is unfair that where you live and your race determine the opportunities you get in life. All individuals and communities deserve the desire and opportunity of a better life. We need to build the country more equitably and better[anditrequirescooperationfromgovernmentsandbusinesses[andthatrequirescooperationfromgovernmentandbusiness[そしてそれは政府と企業からの協力を必要とします。[andthatrequirescooperationfromgovernmentandbusiness

5. Don’t panic about buying up in supply chain issues

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy quotes lessons learned from the early days of the pandemic and hopes the supply chain will deal with it by Christmas, despite the growing turmoil in the supply chain. increase.

The first day of the pandemic was Christmas for 10 consecutive days, but the supply chain responded and delivered the product to the customer and took care of it. He commented that it was getting better and better as the summer progressed.

My personal belief is that we will deal with it and Christmas will be a wonderful Christmas.

Meanwhile, Verys CEO Henry Birch said retailers will remain in good shape for the next few months as toy sales skyrocket.

We have more inventories than last year and have opened a new warehouse connected by rail to the port of Liverpool.

One thing that is certain to us is that it is unpredictable in the coming months. But from what we can see now, we have ample availability of inventory and don’t think people need to panic buy.

