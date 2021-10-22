What you get for an additional $ 300





There is a $ 300 price difference between the $ 600 Pixel 6 and the $ 900 Pixel 6 Pro. The main differences between them are the screen size, battery size, more memory, and additional zoom lens on the Pro model. The designs of the two phones are also slightly different. Something is loaded.

Potential Google Pixel 6 buyers have three key factors to consider when deciding whether to use the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, which will be available on October 28th.

The first is the screen size. The Pixel 6 screen is 6.4 inches and the Pixel 6 Pro screen is 6.7 inches. The second is whether you need a telephoto zoom lens that is only available on the Pixel 6 Pro.

And third is the price. There is a $ 300 gap between the two smartphones, starting at $ 600 for the Pixel 6 and $ 900 for the Pixel 6 Pro. That’s a pretty gap, so I’m looking at what the Pixel 6 Pro can do besides the big screen and telephoto zoom lens.

Specifications and Performance Antonio Villas-Boas / Insider

Looking at the specifications below, there is little real distinction between the two devices. The Pixel 6 Pro has the advantage of having 12GB of memory (RAM) compared to the 8GB of the Pixel 6. However, no major difference is expected.

Both phones have the same main camera and ultra-wide camera, so you won’t compromise the camera quality of standard and ultra-wide photos. You also can’t take advantage of additional camera features such as laser focusing and OIS (optical image stabilization) on the Pixel 6 Pro. The camera mode and software are the same.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a third 4x zoom lens that allows you to zoom in up to 20x with digital zoom.

Antonio Villas-Boas / Insider

The Pixel 6 Pro also features a high resolution 1440p screen with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Pixel 6’s 1080p screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In our experience, anything above 1080p, if noticeable, is negligibly sharp on smartphones. Also, the 90Hz refresh rate provides a significantly smoother experience than the standard 60Hz we’ve been accustomed to for years.

Because one model is larger than the other, the size of the battery is also different. However, Google claims that both phones “can last for more than 24 hours,” suggesting that they have similar battery life.

Design Antonio Villas-Bore / Insider

Google’s Pixel 6 is a bit different from the Pixel 6 Pro in terms of design, except that it’s small and comes with two cameras instead of three.

The Pixel 6 features a black aluminum frame with a matte matte texture, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a glossy, polished stainless steel frame for a bit of luxury.

The bezel around the screen is also a bit thicker on the Pixel 6, and the edges of the Pixel 6 Pro’s screen are slightly curved compared to the flat screen on the Pixel 6.

These design differences give the Pixel 6 Pro a premium edge, but they’re purely superficial when compared to more impactful differences such as screen size and additional zoom lenses. If you’re considering a Pixel 6, it’s not a good reason to upgrade to a Pixel 6 Pro.

Conclusion

In summary, if you add $ 300 to the Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll get a large smartphone with a slightly premium design, 4 GB of additional memory, and a 4x telephoto zoom lens.

The new Pixel hasn’t been fully reviewed yet, so it’s hard to tell if the Pixel 6 Pro is worth the $ 300 premium. $ 600 is a very good price tag for something as spec-friendly as the Pixel 6. Direct competitors are the $ 800 iPhone 13 and the $ 800 Samsung Galaxy S21. Depending on how you proceed with the test, Pixel 6 can be the winner for most people.

Antonio Villas Boas

Senior Tech Reporter

Antonio is a senior technical reporter on the Insider's Reviews team, leading coverage, reviews and guides for smartphones, tablets, accessories, wearables, smart home products and audio devices such as Apple, Google, Samsung and OnePlus.

