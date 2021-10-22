New technology measures whether green inventions can really help the planet





When entrepreneurs propose new technologies that benefit the environment, there must be a way to accurately quantify how much the invention will impact for potential investors and customers.

Israeli start-ups now have free online tools to assess the technology’s ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Impact Hypothesis was introduced by the PLANE Tech Innovation Community, which provides knowledge and implementation assistance to climate change start-ups.

The non-profit organization supports the UK-based consensus business group (which has previously invested $ 700 million in Israeli clean technology companies) and Israeli entrepreneurs and companies addressing global challenges. It was co-founded by the Israel Innovation Institute.

Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech, Israel Innovation Institute (provided by PLANETech)

Uriel Klar, Director of PLANE Tech, said:

“The ability to quantify the reductions creates significant business opportunities for Israeli start-ups looking to break through and expand, as well as the potential for collaboration with companies and funds that specialize in climate technology.”

Assessing the climate impact of technology is usually a long and costly process that startups don’t have access to, Klar said.

PLANETech has discovered that Dutch company Impact Forecast has developed a user-friendly digital rating tool that has been tested by about 1,000 startups across Europe. PLANETech has worked with Impact Forecast to create a version specifically for Israeli start-ups. Built to Israel’s “final” mindset, this tool is about to calculate tonnage of harmful emissions avoided or reduced by this technology over five years of use from the data entered. It takes 30 minutes.

According to Klar, PLANETech invited 15 ag-tech startups to the office of Netafim, a pioneer in drip irrigation, to try Impact Hypothesis and evaluate the technology. Now we have a waiting list of investors who are eager to use it in their portfolio companies.

PLANE Tech of the Israel Innovation Institute offers new tools for assessing the impact of climate change technology. (Courtesy of PLANE Tech)

Position Israel as a global hub

The impact hypothesis calls for the PLANETech community to, for example, reduce the use of energy and private transport, reduce industrial and food waste, increase agricultural production, and create livestock-independent alternative proteins. It’s just one way to help start-ups.

Some of these startups will be on display on November 2nd as PLANETech will host an event at the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Summit.

PLANETech offers events like the recent event by Amazon’s $ 2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, with the goal of positioning Israel as a global hub for climate change technology.

The community is also helping startups identify key areas through climate challenge maps and seeking suggestions for specific challenges such as zero-carbon hospitals and oil spill cleanup.

PLANETech is currently working with the Israeli Innovation Authority to release the first climate technology map of its kind.

Produced in collaboration with Israel 21C.

