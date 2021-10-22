Google whistleblowers say it’s harder to say than it looks





(Bloomberg)-Facebook Inc. whistleblower Franceshausen has been praised by Congress and appeared ready and confident in interviews and testimony. But her experience is far from typical for employees trying to make Big Tech accountable. Ask Chelsey Glasson, who sued Google for discrimination.

Whistleblowers need better protection and resources, says a former senior researcher and manager. She will speak to the Alphabet Workers Union late Thursday to discuss the issues faced by whistleblowers and the sacrifices her own incident has caused to her. Whistleblowers may seem to be spending the moment, but Glasson is a person suffering in silence for fear of risking retaliation or losing immigration status or health care. Discuss numbers. A copy of her planned remarks.

Whistleblowers are expected to be of better value, Glasson says. We need legal assistance, including assistance in finding the right legal representative and stronger protection under the law. This group also needs resources and funding to support mental health and daily expenses. People who speak out often recover from trauma in the workplace and are dismissed from the standpoint of speaking out.

More employees are moving forward in companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Pinterest Inc., and of course Facebook, where Haugen was a former product manager. She filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging that Facebook and its executives misled investors. At Google, employees were fired protesting that the company was working for the US government. Federal officials said they violated the National Labor Relations Act. Google also dismissed after two co-heads of the ethical AI research group, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were one of the authors of a dissertation criticizing the company.

Google scrutinized all allegations of discrimination and said Gebble resigned, but Mitchell violated its code of conduct and security policy.

Glasson was Google’s manager when he said he saw one of his direct reports facing pregnancy discrimination from Glasssons’ boss. She reported the problem and faced a similar situation when she became pregnant with her second child, she said. After trying to combat discrimination through internal complaints about talent and filing it with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Glasson realized that Google had not found any misconduct in her case and needed to file a case. rice field. Understaffed, she said. Glasson found that lawyers filed proceedings in the face of contingencies, but they still had to bear the various costs associated with the process.

To date, she has spent $ 56,000 and expects to cost more than $ 100,000 of her money by the end of the exam, which is scheduled to begin within two months.

She said that what is difficult to measure is the impact on her mental health. Her experience at Google left insomnia, panic attacks, and palpitations, Mr. Grasson said. Last winter, she said she chose to enter a hospitalized mental health facility for a one-month program to develop coping strategies.

The last three years of fighting Google have cost me and my family more than I imagined. Grason speaks to union workers according to a record of planned remarks.

You will feel sorry for me because I haven’t told you this. I’m telling you that things need to change.

