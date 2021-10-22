What Americans are most afraid of, according to Google search





Posted by: Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: October 21, 2021 / 9:10 am CDT / Updated: October 21, 2021 / 9:10 am CDT

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them at night. Just in time for Halloween, your local security has compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google search.

The biggest phobia of the year was the fear of failure, followed by the fear of blood, water and intimacy. The spider and the outside are tied together to end the top five phobias in the United States.

Only Montana residents sought the greatest fear of humans this year, even though it was the greatest fear of 2020. Utah was the only state ranked by needle horror.

Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, Maine was the only state to have “fear of bacteria or viruses” as the top phobia searched. Last year it was the greatest horror in both Florida and Nevada.

For Americans, phobias have fallen from the greatest fears of seven states last year to only two states this year, and the fear of flying appears to be a little less.

Six of the seven states that residents searched for “fear of water” are closest to the body of water.

Read to see the greatest horror of your state:

Of bacteria waterMaineFear of waterLouisianaFear of snakesKentuckyFear intimacyKansasFear of virusesMarylandFear of Kano intimacyMassachusettsFear of flyingIllinoisFear of bloodIndianaFear of waterIowaFear of ColumbiaFear of social mediaFloridaFear of bloodGeorgiaFear of bloodHawaiiFear of holesIdahoFear of outsideDelawareFear of flyingDistrict of bloodColoradoFear of failureConnecticutFear of heightsArkansasFear of heightsCaliforniaFear of failureAlaskaFear of failureArizonaFear AlabamaFear darkSouth CarolinaFear waterRhode IslandFear waterNorth DakotaFear intimacyNorth CarolinaFear of holesNew YorkFear failureMichiganFear Dakota outside of waterMinnesotaFear of failureMississippiFear that intimacyNew MexicoFear of spidersNew JerseyFear of bloodNew HampshireFear of bloodMontanaFear of peopleNebraskaFear of failureNevadaFear of aloneMissouriFear of the outsideOhioFear of failureOklahomaFear of spidersOregonFear of waterPennsylvaniaFear of the spidersSouth Fear of eTennessee Fear of Blood Texas Fear of Blood Utah Needle Fear Vermont Fear of Failure Virginia Fear of Failure Washington Blood Fear West Virginia Fear of Darkness Wisconsin Fear of Failure Wyoming Pierrot Fear

