Illinois Institute of Technology should be a wake-up call to Wisconsin

A $ 200 million initiative announced earlier this year, 200 miles south of the Wisconsin border on the University of Illinois campus, is sufficient to show that neighboring countries are preparing to compete for federal science and technology funding. Provide evidence.

Its development should give a sense of urgency to discuss within Wisconsin’s major research institutes about finding collaborative ways to compete.

The University of Illinois Faculty of Engineering, IBM, and the state government have announced plans for the Discovery Accelerator Institute on the Champaign-Urabana campus. This is a long-term goal to facilitate breakthroughs in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, accelerated material discovery, and sustainability. ..

It may sound like an overgrown scientific project to some, but it solves domestic and global problems and may open the way to the commercial world, not necessarily overnight. The purpose is to introduce the technology. It is also useful for students engaged in practical work that deepens their ties with post-graduation work and careers.

The Discovery Accelerator Institute is also a Illinois chit at the table of upcoming federal competition for R & D funding that may arise through one of the few legislative legislation in Congress. The central idea embedded in each bill is to revive and enhance America’s competitiveness by encouraging regional academic and industry cooperation in selected science and technology disciplines.

In fact, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls the University of Illinois’ new partnership a testament to Illinois’ leadership as a hub for quantum research and artificial intelligence development. The term hub, backed by state-of-the-art facilities included in the plan, may be a magic word for federal funders.

So where does Wisconsin stand in a race that seems to have already begun in states such as Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Texas?

It’s still on the starting line, but it has the right scientific and research assets to do powerful executions.

The upcoming competition for federal R & D investment, first envisioned in the Endless Frontier Act proposed with bipartisan support in 2020, will be at the Tech Council Innovation Network Luncheon at Wauwatosa’s UW-Milwaukee Innovation Accelerator. It was a topic. This was attended by UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, Engineering Leaders at Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Technology, and Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

Panelists explained the core R & D strengths of each school, with advanced manufacturing and robotics, energy and sustainability, materials science, cybersecurity, health science, and artificial intelligence going beyond organizational boundaries. They also cited companies such as Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation, and Oshkosh Corporation to talk about a record of collaborations between all four institutions and projects involving state industry researchers.

The group also recognized that the possibility of Wisconsin’s bid for what came out of Congress could not propose to boil the sea. A plan with 10 broad technical areas needs to focus on areas where the state really stands out. It is equally important to be able to leverage the industry expertise available and identify anchor agencies to draw the attention of federal funders.

Erik Iverson, head of WARF, said it was important to determine the geographical extent of Wisconsin’s Tech Hub proposal. This could include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and the Kenosha-Racine Corridor. From there, the coordinating entity most likely to be UW-Madison with a $ 1.3 billion research budget may be required to take the lead.

According to Iverson, we need to engage in that dialogue collectively to determine what to position to achieve one of these technology hubs. I believe it’s (Wisconsin) to lose.

It’s still unclear what else Illinois can put on the table, but it identifies major universities, major businesses, and has the blessings of the state government. To compete, Wisconsin needs at least the same bonuses from other top research institutes and companies. The race is in progress. It’s time to get out of the block.

Tom Still is Chairman of the Wisconsin Technical Council. He can be contacted at [email protected]

