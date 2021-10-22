Roku calls Google with YouTube contract stuck





A new blog posted by a streaming service on Thursday spilled tensions between Roku and Google to its customers. After months of failure to negotiate to keep the YouTube app, the company has accused Google of anti-competitive demands.

In response to deadlocked negotiations, Google has announced that it will end all YouTube distribution on new Roku devices after December 9.

In a blog post on Thursday, Roku accused Google of making anti-competitive demands on its contract of carriage, including requiring Roku to implement a dedicated YouTube search results line in its Roku interface. Roku also claimed that while users were using the YouTube app, Google would disable voice search for music and block related searches other than YouTube’s own results.

Doing business with a company as powerful as Google creates complex challenges, the blog post said. Importantly, our concern with Google is not money. We do not require a single change in the financial terms of existing contracts. In fact, Roku doesn’t make $ 1 from today’s YouTube ad support video sharing service, but Google makes hundreds of millions of dollars from Roku’s YouTube app.

In addition to these consumer-hostile demands, Roku argued that Google’s requirements would allow Roku users to access vast amounts of consumer data related to what they are watching on their devices.

Rokus’ contract to distribute the YouTube TV app expired in April and didn’t reach a new agreement with Google, so the company removed the app from the store. Roku has consistently accused Google of making unjustified requests without the need for similar data sharing and search capabilities on other platforms such as the Apple TV.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that he has been working with Roku to find solutions that benefit mutual users since he negotiated with Roku earlier this year. Roku has again chosen to make unproductive and unfounded claims rather than trying to work constructively with us.

The blog is only a week after Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Charles Ernest Grassley (R-IA) submitted a new bipartisan bill to combat anti-competitive behavior in the tech industry. It was announced later. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act bans similar actions that Roku claims in Thursday’s blog, such as self-priority and discrimination against competitors’ content.

Roku supports bipartisan efforts such as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act to modernize competition law, foster innovation and protect consumers in the digital age. week.

Roku told The Verge Wednesday that company representatives were in contact with lawmakers on these concerns.

Updated to 19/10/21 11:08 AM ET: Contains a statement from Google.

