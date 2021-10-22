JHU, Bloomberg Team at New Center





Stakeholders of the project, announced this week, said the new Bloomberg Public Innovation Center will act as a hub and centralized resource center for city leaders to receive professional training in creative problem-solving for local governments. increase.

These stakeholders are primarily Bloomberg Philanthropy and Johns Hopkins University, who have teamed up and invested $ 43 million to launch a new center. In addition to training and developing public sector leadership, the center also conducts research on the impact of the work being done there.

Fellowships of city officials build a stronger evidence base for public sector work, peer-learning initiatives for public innovation staff to share knowledge, and networks between organizations around the world working in the field of public innovation. Is aimed at.

Specifically, the investment will create three new Bloomberg prominent professors at Johns Hopkins University.

Overall, the center focuses on three areas. It’s about training city leaders, studying how local governments can be more creative in their work, and helping the next generation of public sector innovators. The center also houses a number of ongoing and related programs supported by Bloomberg Philanthropy, including the Bloomberg Cities Network, innovation team activities, and service city initiatives.

The center will be led by Executive Director Amanda Daffros, a seasoned leader in public sector technology and innovation work. Daflos was previously the first Chief Innovation Officer in Los Angeles, helping to set up and direct an innovation team in the city.

Professional innovation training for public sector leaders is a relatively new focus area, primarily led by programs supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. This training aims to provide elected civil servants and their staff with the opportunity to develop subtle expertise in innovation. This is common in the private sector and relatively rare in the public sector. (Zack Quaintance) CODE FOR AMERICA VOLUNTARILY RECOGNING WORKERS UNION Code for America (CfA) A non-profit, non-partisan organization at the forefront of civic tech work in the United States has voluntarily approved a union of staff, Code for America Workers United. .. Press release.

This approval came after the union’s request for voluntary approval on August 2.

“Code for America Leadership and CfA Workers United are committed to voluntary approval with the goal of fulfilling our mission, ensuring an influential operational structure and staying true to Code for America values. We have cooperated with each other, “the group wrote in the press. release.

The next step is for the two groups to negotiate the first CfA partnership agreement. (Quaintance)

Philadelphia reports progress on digital equity work In Philadelphia, the city reported this week that the number of households using high-speed internet at home has increased by 14% since 2019.

The news was announced when Philadelphia released a report entitled “Connecting Philadelphia: 2021 Household Internet Assessment Survey.” The report is described in a press release as “a new and up-to-date report that clearly shows the state of digital access in Philadelphia today.” .. This report is the result of this year’s survey of Internet access in the city and was a joint effort of local governments, Wilco Electronic Systems, Centri Tech Foundation, SSRS, and national broadband expert John Horrigan. ..

In addition to a 14% increase in home internet services across the city, another important finding is that 91% of schoolchildren’s homes use high-speed internet services. This is comparable to the national average of 75.9%.

Another point of the new report is that it’s easier to provide students with a computer than to provide a consistent Internet service at home. There is generally a lack of public awareness about internet discount programs. Groups with below-average broadband adoption follow similar underserved patterns of race, income, and age.

As for what comes next, the city plans to deploy federal and state funding to strengthen connectivity. Continue to provide grants through the Philadelphia Digital Literacy Alliance, open rethinked public computer centers, and develop city-wide equity plans.

After the COVID-19 pandemic has driven many lives online, including education, local governments are rapidly increasing their digital equity efforts, especially connecting 100% of their students. With new funding from various sectors and the support of elected top-level civil servants, the country’s largest cities have been extensively engaged in digital equity over the past few months. This is achieved by connecting people, providing devices and supporting them. They learn how to use it all in a meaningful way. (Quaintance)

The Cleveland program connects residents to digital housing resources. Cleveland’s new program, called Neighbor to Neighbor, aims to help eliminate the digital divide while aiming for home stability.

The program is basically a campaign to educate residents about the resources available to them and to strengthen their ties with the Community Development Corporation (CDC). Door-to-door visits connect residents to federal emergency broadband benefit programs. In addition, partners provide information about available housing programs.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a statement that the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program will eliminate the digital divide, improve the stability of community housing and improve the quality of life for current and future generations. This is one way to help.

This program helps partners create innovative solutions by using resident feedback to understand the needs of the community. This feedback may help partners design additional programs related to combating housing instability. In addition, feedback helps partners better understand their connectivity and digital literacy education needs.

A $ 1.35 million joint commitment between the Rocket Community Fund and the Cleveland Foundation has allowed the Cleveland Neighborhood Progress to launch the program. The program will start with 5 CDCs and will be expanded to 11 in 2022. (Julia Edinger)

How DISTRICT BUILDER Brings Re-Districtation to Ordinary People A new mapping tool called DistrictBuilder seeks to help everyone contribute to political re-districtation.

As a recent article on DistrictBuilder points out, relatively few people know that the general public can participate in constituency change practices. Citizens can do this by submitting their own map of how their community should be represented in the US political process.

A relatively easy-to-use resource developed in 2010 under the leadership of two scholars, Michael P. McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida, and Mika Altman District Builder, a social scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. is. This is free software that allows users to tap the same block-level data that is actually used in the legal repartitioning process. With that data, users can create maps that convey the boundaries in which communities need to be defined in US politics.

This is one of the projects that approaches the heart of Civic Tech and uses technology to make governance accessible to the public in a meaningful way, and data from the US Census as Repartition Fairness remains. It is a source of criticism. As the DistrictBuilder website points out, “citizen involvement in the district restructuring process is the key to creating a fair district.” (Quaintance)

Seattle Creates New Website for User Feedback As Seattle is preparing to launch a new city homepage and navigation menu, the city is currently making a test site available for user feedback.

Whether you’re a Seattle resident or interested in how local governments serve residents online through design, you can now provide feedback on Seattle’s new web presence. (Quaintance)

Pittsburgh Startup Collaboration Program Applications Finally, Pittsburgh is currently accepting applications for the PGH Lab, a civil technology program for the City Innovation Team, which aims to connect startups with local governments.

PGH Labs is one of many programs across the country aimed at servicing both local governments and start-up communities by building mutually beneficial partnerships. The way PGH Labs and other programs in space work is to give local start-ups the opportunity to test their solutions in a real-world environment. Solutions can lead to marketable government technology sector products.

The details of these programs are different. However, PGH Lab will create a partnership that will run for six months. Within that period, participating startups will be invited to test their ideas, get market feedback, and repeat from there. Local governments then benefit by seeking new ways in which technology can make their work more efficient, transparent, sustainable, inclusive, and just better.

This is the 7th cohort of PGH Labs and applications remain open until November 1st. Those who are interested can apply for participation from the program website. (Quaintance)

