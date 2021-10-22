The new Colibri Google Analytics Tableau dashboard is now available from Dev3lop





Software, an end-to-end solution that everyone can use, is available for free

Austin, Texas / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tableau consulting services company Dev3lop has announced the launch of a new Colibri Google Analytics Tableau dashboard.

For more information on Google Analytics Tableau Dashboard and how it works, visit https://dev3lop.com/google-analytics-tableau-dashboard-colibri/.

As the company spokesperson pointed out, a new tableau dashboard that helps users visualize Google Analytics was inevitably invented.

“When the Dev3lop team first started blogging on knime.dev, dev3lop.com, and other websites, it was immediately noticeable that everyone had lost their data and wasn’t tracking it all together. I noticed, “said a spokeswoman, adding that this affected Dev3lop. Start building a process that brings all your data together in one dashboard.

“Also, the free reporting tools available are a bit limited in that they help us understand traffic together, so we’ve got a new Tableau dashboard that lets you see everything at once without having to swap tabs. It was created. “

The new Analytics Tableau Dashboard is a free download and easily accessible to anyone who wants to use it. Colibri’s end-to-end solution enables you to explore end-user website patterns and better understand the analytical properties of major search engines.

The measure values ​​used in the Colibri Google Analytics Tableau dashboard include the time (in seconds) that a user spends on a particular page and the number of sessions that a particular page was viewed at least once. included. .. Thanks to Colibri, the total time of a user’s sessions, the total number of sessions, and the on-screen time are also measured along with other values.

Dev3lop is excited about the recent release of the Colibri Analysis Tableau Dashboard, which means “hummingbird” in Spanish.

“As we improve our table dashboard, we release new alternative versions that help people improve the ecosystem diversity they report, just as honeybees are essential for pollination-helping plant reproduction and genetic diversity. We will continue, “said a spokeswoman. OK.

About Dev3lop:

Dev3lop.com is a grassroots tech startup based in Austin, Texas. They focus primarily on data analytics and Tableau Consulting Services Engagement to provide customer-tailored consulting solutions across a range of services. They also launched a new task scheduler software called Canopys. For more information, please visit https://dev3lop.com.

Dev3lop8416 Selway Dr.Austin, TX 78736

Media contacts:

Tyler [email protected] dev3lop.com 214-971-9869

Source: Dev3lop

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/669136/New-Colibri-Google-Analytics-Tableau-Dashboard-is-Now-Available-from-Dev3lop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/colibri-google-analytics-tableau-dashboard-164500244.html

