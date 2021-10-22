Amazon opens robotics facility in the US — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Amazon has opened a new robot manufacturing facility in Westborough, Massachusetts, USA.

The e-commerce giant began introducing robotics into its facilities in 2012 and has since added over a million new jobs worldwide.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it would hire 150,000 seasonal jobs, including 1,500 in Massachusetts.

The 350,000-square-foot facility includes corporate offices, R & D labs, and manufacturing space, in addition to Amazon Robotics’ current site in North Reading, Massachusetts.

The main focus is on manufacturing Amazon Robotics mobile drive units.

Since 2012, Amazon has added over 1 million new jobs worldwide, with over 350,000 drive units deployed throughout the facility.

These drive units and other robotic technologies help employees work with them to meet customer orders.

Massachusetts provides a highly talented workforce, and the opening of this Amazon facility further solidifies the state’s reputation as a key center for robot development, said Vice-Governor Karyn Polito. Says.

With the opening of this new state-of-the-art robotics facility, Amazon continues to invest in state economic growth and state economic growth and development and I am here for this opening, especially during STEM Week in Massachusetts. I’m glad to be there.

