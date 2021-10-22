Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-on Review: Smarter Flagship





The Pixel 6 Pro has all the elements of a great Android smartphone, especially for money. It features a large 120Hz display, a telephoto lens, and a brand new design that spins your head. On paper, the Pixel 6 Pro shows that Google is taking this year’s flagship smartphone seriously. And with a starting price of $ 899, maybe that’s true.

The Pixel 6 Pro review is still in progress, but I wanted to share some of my early impressions based on my time on my smartphone so far. A full analysis of camera performance, battery life, etc. will start shortly, but I can tell you what I think about the device, features, and specifications.

Learn more about your first impression of the Pixel 6 Pro. And when you’re done here, check out the Pixel 6 Hands-on Review if you prefer a smaller 6.4-inch display and a cheaper $ 599 price.

Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Price: $ 599 $ 899 Colors: Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta SeafoamStormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta SunnyDisplay: Size (resolution): 6.4 inches (1080×2400 pixels, 411ppi) 6.7 inches (1440) x 3120, 512ppi) Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Up to 120Hz Processor: Google Tensor with Titan M2Google Tensor with Titan M2RAM: 8GB12GB Storage: 128GB | 256GB128GB | 256GB | 512GB Rear camera: 50MP wide angle (ś / 1.85), 12MP ultra wide 0082 / 2.2) 50MP Wide Angle (ś / 1.85), 12MP Ultra Wide (ś / 2.2), 48MP Telephoto (ś / 3.5) Zoom: 7x Super Resolution digital 4x Optical and 20x Super Res Digital Front Camera: 8MP (0082 / 2.0), 84 degree view 11.1MP (0082 / 2.2), 94 degree view Video: Rear: 4K and 1080p (both up to 60fps), Front: 30fps and 1080p Rear: 4K and 1080p (both up to 60fps), Front: 30fps 4K, 1080p at up to 60fps: Unlock fingerprint with underdisplay fingerprint sensor Fingerprint unlock with fingerprint sensor Fingerprint Underdisplay Unlock with fingerprint sensor Battery: Rated 24 hours (48 Extreme Battery Saver), at least 4524 mAh Rated 24 hours (Extreme Battery Saver) 48), at least 4905 mAh Dimensions: 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inch 6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inch Weight: 7.3 oz 7.4 oz Google Pixel 6 Pro Release Date and Price

Starting at $ 899 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 6 Pro has a lot of hardware value in addition to Google’s excellent software design and support.

The Pixel 6 Pro can be pre-purchased with a shipping date of October 28th. In addition to the Google Store or Google Fi, you can purchase from AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. Note that the prices of some carriers are higher than Google’s MSRP, which seems to be related to 5G features (for example, some Pixel 6 SKUs do not have millimeter wave 5G). ). Here is a complete guide to Google 6 price differences.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with an optional Pixel Pass that starts at $ 45 per month. This all-in-one program offers bi-yearly Pixel upgrades, device protection, a 200GB Google One cloud subscription, YouTube Premium (including YouTube Music Premium), and Google Play Pass. On paper, it’s a pretty deal.

See the Pixel 6 deals page for all discounts.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Design

Earlier Pixel smartphones weren’t too bad when it came to quality improvements, but the Pixel 6 Pro is certainly one step ahead of the Pixel 5. With a weight of 7.4 ounces and not too heavy, it feels more premium and sturdy.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The design is impressive and there is a very noticeable camera bar that straddles the back of the phone. I haven’t made a complete final decision on what I think about it.

The front of the Pixel 6 Pro features a Gorilla Glass Victus display, which is up to twice as scratch resistant as previous Pixel smartphones. The back is also Glass Victus, surrounded by a polished alloy frame. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back. Instead, there is a fingerprint reader under the display to unlock the phone. The Pixel 6 Pro is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 6 Pro is available in three colors: Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Display

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The curved 6.71 inch QHD + OLED display Pixel6 Pro looks great, but hasn’t been fully tested yet. According to Google, the normal maximum brightness is 500 knits, and the maximum brightness of HDR content in high brightness mode is 800 knits.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz and can be scaled down to 10Hz. This should make the animation smoother and improve overall performance, but let’s see how it stacks up in the test.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Google has enhanced the game with Pixel 6 Pro camera hardware. The twin 12MP sensor on the Pixel 5 is gone. Currently, there are 50MP wide-angle cameras, 12MP ultra-wide-angle cameras, and 48MP telephoto cameras with 4x optical zoom.

There is also an 11MP front camera with a 94 degree field of view. Historically, Google has relied on software to make mobile phone photos look so beautiful. You now have the hardware to back everything up.

Among the new AI features equipped with the Tensor chip, the main ones are Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Motion Mode. Magic Eraser is an amazing engineering feat that can effectively remove unwanted items from photo backgrounds. Obviously not perfect, the Pixel 6 Pro suggests something to remove automatically. Google says it works best on beaches and parks.

For more information on how this feature works on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, see the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser description.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Face Unblur is perfect for rippling kids. It does what is written on the box: it works to blur the face in your photo. Unfortunately, it has no effect on pets.

Motion mode is ideal for creating artistic photographs that perfectly represent movement in long-exposure shots. Action pans focus on moving subjects and blur the background, while long exposures add blur to moving objects in the scene.

(Image credit: Google)

This year, Google also worked on skin color reproduction to make the Pixel 6 Pro more comprehensive for people of color. Adjusting the white balance and stray light algorithm allows the phone to capture a wider range of skin tones.

Thanks to Tensor, the video was also boosted. You can record HDR live in 4K to provide vibrant and punchy video. Speech enhancement also improves the sound of self-portrait recordings. According to Google, the Pixel 6 Pro removes background noise better and makes your voice clearer.

Pixel 6 Pro Performance

There are no Pixel 6 Pro performance figures yet. As with display benchmarks and battery life tests, Tensor’s complete results aren’t available, so stay tuned for these complete reviews.

You might want to know how well Google’s new system-on-chip can withstand the competition for Snapdragon 888, but it certainly is.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Tensor’s focus is on AI and machine learning, not much on live performance and game performance.

In addition to the camera, the Pixel 6 Pro can handle several call assistance features (waiting time, pending, call forwarding, etc.), voice input assistant, live translation of messages and cameras, and a great recorder app. .. Tensor can post call menu options, further improve RoboCall screening, and estimate latency so you don’t waste time.

Overall, Tensor offers some of the most exciting smartphone advances we’ve seen in the last few years. But I still don’t know how well it actually lasts.

Pixel 6 Pro Battery Life and Charging

The Pixel 6 Pro offers the largest battery ever seen on a Pixel and runs at 5,000mAh. Coupled with Tensor’s advertised power efficiency, the Pixel 6 Pro is a battery life champion. Google claims it can last for 24 hours and increases that number to 48 with battery saver mode active.

Charging boosted the Pixel 5’s slight 18W to 30W. Even if the standard Qi charge is limited to 12W, the new Pixel Stand can also get 23W. Google has followed in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung by omitting the charger this year, so it will need to spring separately for the 30W wall bricks.

Pixel 6 Pro software and special features

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Of course, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a new Android 12 operating system. From design languages ​​and theme engines to privacy dashboards and private computing cores, the Pixel 6 Pro highlights this latest version of Android.

Google advertises the security and privacy aspects of the Pixel 6 Pro, many with Tensor and a security core that includes the Titan M2 security chip.

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 6 Pro’s privacy dashboard is displayed, showing the apps that are accessing the location of the smartphone, camera, and microphone. The Security Hub gives you one-stop management of passwords, app permissions, and Google accounts. There are even safety apps to alert your contacts when you are in trouble.

The Google Assistant is now smarter and more convenient with the Pixel 6 Pro. For example, for voice input, you can use voice to insert pictograms and issue commands such as “Clear,” “Stop,” and “Send.”

(Image credit: Google)

The live translation function is also impressive because you can see the translation just by pointing the camera at the signboard in a foreign language. Alternatively, ask your assistant to translate and the spoken content will be translated in real time.

The Pixel 6 Google Assistant also supports new quick phrases such as alarms, time “stop” and incoming “reject”. At a Glance can also be displayed on your home screen when you need it, such as plane ticks, appointments, and commute times. This is an opt-in.

We’re still waiting for the final release of Google’s operating system, so stay tuned for new features in the Pixel 6 Pro review. And when the official release is over, keep an eye out for a full review of Android 12.

Google Pixel 6 Pro outlook

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

It’s impossible to say for now whether Google has succeeded in making the Pixel 6 Pro a truly competitive Android flagship phone. That said, I was pretty impressed from the beginning, based solely on build quality, feature sets, and price.

It’s a good idea to review the full review of the Pixel 6 Pro again as you dig into the camera and Tensor benchmark results and explore all the new features. The result of battery life is also available. For a reasonable $ 899, the Pixel 6 Pro could be the winner, but you need to see the performance of this flagship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-6-pro

