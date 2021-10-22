TECHNATION Announces Roadmap for Sustainable Growth in Canada’s Technology Sector





The federal government needs to focus on Canada’s technology sector as a major driver of our economic future

Mississauga, Ontario, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-TECHNATION today announces a roadmap for sustainable growth in Canada’s technology sector on behalf of its members, with the Federal Government of Canada accelerating growth in the technology sector. We have outlined four specific key areas to promote. :

Win the war for global engineers

Implement a globally competitive technology policy environment

It must be the duty of Canada’s digital government to go globally or go home

Eliminate the Canadian digital divide.

The roadmap for sustainable growth is based on the needs and capabilities of large and small technology companies across the country. It focuses on a collaborative and co-creative approach between the technology industry and government to advance Canada’s technology sector, especially in the areas of innovation, scale-up and prosperity.

Canada’s tech sector is driving economic growth, high-quality, high-paying jobs, year-over-year job growth, and wage growth over all other sectors, not to mention having a significant impact on GDP. Said Angela Mondu, President and CEO. ,technology. The government needs an aggressive and comprehensive strategy that leverages the powerful capabilities of Canada’s technology sector. With the right strategy and the right combination of government support, Canada’s digital economy will have an even greater impact and will become a global force in the long run as it exits this pandemic.

The actions outlined in the roadmap are appropriate for the Federal Government of Canada to guide the continued growth of Canada’s technology ecosystem and provide it with innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing expectations of its citizens and businesses. Helps ensure that you are in the right position. The roadmap addresses some of the most pressing issues for the government by focusing on ongoing innovation, supporting the scale-up of domestic businesses and ensuring that Canadian tech companies of all sizes thrive. At the same time, it helps create high quality jobs and drive Canada’s economic growth.

Mondou continues. Roadmap questions and recommendations for sustainable growth in Canada’s technology sector are key to Canada’s journey to become a global leader again. Canada’s technology sector can help governments and businesses in all sectors overcome post-pandemic challenges and boldly embark on a new normal. Now is the time for Canada to do more!

TECHNATION and its members are ready to work with the government to develop an action plan. There, we all prosper, work together to create a resilient, digitally responsive and more sustainable Canada.

Click here to read more details and roadmap. https://technationcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/TN-roadmap-for-growth-oct2021-8.pdf.

About technology

TECHNATION is an industry-government connection for Canada’s technological prosperity. TECHNATION, a member-led non-profit organization, integrates Canada’s technology sector, government and community to enable technology prosperity in Canada. TECHNATION defends the prosperity of technology by providing advocacy, professional development, and networking opportunities for industries and governments at all levels. Connect Canada’s scale-up with world technology leaders. Involve in the global supply chain. Fill the technology talent pipeline.

TECHNATION has been the prestigious national voice of the $ 230 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. Over 44,000 Canadian ICT companies create and deliver products and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive and innovative society. The ICT sector creates over 671,100 jobs and invests $ 8 billion annually in R & D, more than any other private sector performer. For more information, please visit www.technationcanada.ca. TECHNATION was formerly the Canadian Information Technology Association (ITAC).

Contact: Sarah Coombs TECHNATION 416-729-8550 [email protected]

