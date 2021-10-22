Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture is acquired by Hong Kong NetEase





No More Heroes III will be the last game the studio will release while in GungHo. Screenshot: GhM Channel / YouTube

Founded by Goichi Suda in 1998, Grasshopper Manufacture is best known for games such as Killer7, Lollipop Chainsaw, and No More Heroes. Today, the studio announced that it will be acquired by Chinese conglomerate NetEase Games.

Whether you’re telling your fans a pirated T-shirt or blocking gameplay, Goichi Suda has been a fan favorite for many years.

In 2013, the then independent Grasshopper Manufacture was acquired by Ragnarok Online and GungHo Online Entertainment, the best-known Japanese publisher of Puzzle & Dragons. At first glance, to be honest, it seemed strange.

We believe that the strength of the publisher lies in its creative talent, so with the addition of Grasshopper Manufacturing and SUDA51, some of the world’s most innovative talents in today’s gaming world, a great independent studio. I will add it to the family, Kazuki Morishita, President and CEO. GungHo Online Entertainment said at the time.

By the way, with the stock transfer agreement signed in May this year, Grasshopper Manufacture will make a stable transition from GungHo to Hong Kong NetEase Games.

G / O media may receive fees

As you know, Hong Kong NetEase Games has developed many great games in the past. I have known the creativity of Hong Kong for a long time, Suda said in an official statement. We sympathized when we talked with NetEase about developing a more unique console game together. He added that this decision was long-term. According to Suda, NetEase Games understands the strengths of Grasshopper Manufacturing and supports the studio as a trusted partner.

NetEase Games is primarily responsible for advice on business planning activities and adequate funding for game development, Suda continues. Grasshopper Manufacture is responsible for creativity and ensures that the game is Grasshopper Manufacture.

In addition, you can get strong support in terms of game art and quality assurance from the NetEase team of thousands of artists and technical experts. We will take full advantage of this support and strive to provide all gamers with three higher quality Grasshopper Manufacture games over the next decade.

Most recently, the studio released No More Heroes III on the Nintendo Switch. (Read our review here.)

NetEase is honored to join Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture on this journey into the new future, NetEase Game wrote in an official statement. We want to give our studios creative freedom and ample resource support to enable them to create more sensational creations for gamers around the world.

