How to decide all iPhone 13 colors and how to buy

The iPhone 13 is here. There are many ways to make your own iPhone 13 before it reaches the door. (You can also customize it after receiving wallpaper, app icons, and settings changes.) You probably know the carrier that uses the phone. You’re also familiar with which MagSafe accessories to use for your new phone. In fact, you should already know how much storage you need, based on the capacity of your existing phone. But what about the colors?

This year’s iPhone 13 has five different color options (including Millennial Pink), and four options when using the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max. Whichever color you choose, you can use it for at least the next two years. If you’re not sure which one is best for you, let’s take a brief look at each one.

You have almost certainly owned a black or dark gray phone before. It’s a classic color for that reason, it looks great on almost any accessory, and if you use it without a case, it won’t scratch the black glass. The same is not true for the metal bands around the outside of the phone. It had a silver color underneath if it was scratched deep enough in the past.

Simply put, this is if you don’t care what color your phone is, or if your phone is going to live in a case all the time you own it anyway The color you get.

White has been the default alternative to the iPhone from almost the beginning, and for good reason. It looks great and unlike other color options, the metal band around the glass and the outer edge of the body is less likely to be scratched.

The Starlight version of the iPhone is also suitable for decals and texture patterns. The light-colored surface and bright white base look great, but they provide a bit of extra protection in case you decide you don’t need a case.

In the past, Apple released the Product Red version of the iPhone separately from the primary colors, but this year it’s one of the top options. This sharp color stands out in every respect, no matter what lighting you use, and is unlikely to be accidentally lost on a sofa cushion. All Apple products for which the Product Red label is sold mean a donation to an HIV / AIDS treatment program (although Apple has never announced the amount).

Apple fans have been asking for the pink option for a very long time. It’s a suitable pink, not metallic rose gold. And here it is. You can now own a pink iPhone. It’s also a subtle color, not as big as the Product Red and Blue options. Therefore, if you want your phone to have a little personality so that it doesn’t get much attention in public, this is the phone for you. Also, because the color is light, scratches on the body may be less noticeable than other models.

Apple didn’t give it an over-the-top name like Starlight or Midnight because it didn’t need this color. You know exactly what color this is when you look at it. This phone is blue. In fact, it’s the bluest phone you can buy today and includes the more faded-looking Sierra Blue offered by the iPhone 13 Pro this year. It’s a phone that stands out everywhere, and everything except requiring you to use a clear case if you intend to use it.

The graphite iPhone 13 Pro Matte Black is your choice when you’re not interested in showing off your phone. Whether you know your iPhone will live in that case all the time you own it, or if you’re not so interested in expressing yourself through color, this is you This is the default option for. The fact that it’s a solid choice, it’s actually the original color, and it’s neither exciting nor new shouldn’t discourage you.

Every year Apple has a new color option for the iPhone, and this year’s new color is Sierra Blue. It is a much brighter and brighter shade of blue than last year’s Pacific Blue, and is almost indistinguishable because it is very similar to graphite in some lighting. This iPhone 13 Pro is definitely blue, so it will get a lot of attention everywhere. This is the perfect iPhone for anyone who uses a mobile phone with or without a clear case and wants to let everyone know that they have the latest gadgets.

Not as catchy as Starlight, the silver iPhone 13 Pro has a lot of classic colors and styles. Not only does it look nice bright colors under the textured decals, but if you scratch the silver version of the phone, it’s so close to nature that it’s much harder to notice the damage on the metal Color and lighter glass are more reflective. This is a great iPhone for those who can’t stand to own all of the matte black and prefer a light touch.

Apple makes a lot of golden products, but they are all a little different. Many attempts have been made to play with different shades of gold, such as champagne and the infamous rose gold. This year’s iPhone is a classic, bright gold shade. It has a less noticeable, less yellow, and overall softer look and feel than the standard gold shades found on watches. It’s the perfect color for anyone who appreciates gold but isn’t interested in speaking loudly.

