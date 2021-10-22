CGI Opens New Global Innovation Center Dedicated to Industry 4.0 in Toulouse, France





Stock Market Symbol GIB (NYSE) GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

Toulouse, France, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) opens a new Global Innovation Center dedicated to Industry 4.0 in the heart of the Occitanie region of Toulouse, France Did. This state-of-the-art center is a network of global innovation centers established by CGI in France, including centers specializing in digital transformation (Montpellier), commerce and consumer services (reel), and supply chain digitization (Lyon). I will complete it.

Jumbernard Rodriguez, CGI’s Senior Vice President of Regional Affairs for Grand Sud, said: “Therefore, the choice to set up this new center in the Occitanie area was clear. We hope to be in the immediate vicinity of the major manufacturers in the area.”

In 2021 CGI Voice of Our Clients, which provides insights and recommendations based on interviews with approximately 1,700 business and technology executives, manufacturers make system modernization and streamlining a top priority. We are also aiming to digitize the value chain through technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, and digital twins. In addition, developing innovative products and services through automation, including autonomous decision making, within a collaborative ecosystem is an important priority.

CGI’s new Global Innovation Center is designed to help manufacturers achieve these goals and more. It gives them the opportunity to try innovative and practical solutions that can be implemented quickly. In addition, the center is interconnected with other CGI innovation centers, allowing visitors to explore all of CGI’s products through a cross-center immersive personalized journey.

Overall, CGI is pursuing three main objectives at its new center in Toulouse.

The story continues

Build a factory of the future in collaboration with manufacturing clients.

Through innovation, we develop new manufacturing solutions and improve existing ones.

Apply Industry 4.0 best practices to accelerate change.

Another unique aspect of the center is a course centered around seven key issues in Industry 4.0, including real-time monitoring, data continuity, digital twins, process automation, manufacturing execution systems, process mining, and cybersecurity. An immersive game designed to teach interactively.

“CGI has proven industry expertise around the world,” said Laurent Gerin, president of CGI’s business in Western and Southern Europe. “With a network of over 6,000 professionals, we are delivering many innovations to our manufacturing clients. This new center addresses key client transformation challenges and drives end-to-end digitization. You can. Value chain. ”

About CGIF Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services companies in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals worldwide, CGI offers an end-to-end functional portfolio from strategic IT and business consulting to system integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property solutions. increase. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global distribution network that helps them digitally transform their organization and accelerate results. CGI Reported revenue for 2020 was $ 12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and NYSE (GIB). For more information, please visit cgi.com.

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-opens-new-global-innovation-center-dedicated-to-industry-4-0-in-toulouse-france-301405509 .html

Source CGI Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cgi-opens-global-innovation-center-120000310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos