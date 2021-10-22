Ubisoft Revives Might and Magic Game Shut Down in June





Image: Ubisoft

In May, Ubisoft had to shut down some DRM servers that accidentally broke Might & Magic X-Legacy and remove the game from the store. Behind the scenes a few months later, and perhaps after a long time some people thought the game was simply dead.

In a statement tweeted earlier today, Ubisoft said the game has returned to both Ubisofts’ own store and Steam, giving free access to DLC for anyone who doesn’t have it yet. increase.

On June 1st, due to an unexpected issue after shutting down various services for security reasons, players were unable to access parts of the game and its DLC, so Might & Magic X-Legacy was removed from sale. Decided. Over the past few months, our team has researched and tested a variety of solutions to ensure that the player experience meets our standards in terms of quality of service.

Today, we are pleased to announce that all the conditions for returning the game to the Ubisoft Store and Steam have been met and that newly returning players can once again step into the vast and mysterious world of Ashan. In addition to the base games, we took this opportunity to give all Might & Magic X-Legacy fans the freedom to extend their adventures with completely free access to DLC The Falcon & The Unicorn.

The game was originally suspended in May, and Ubisoft also shut down the Might & Magic X-Legacy certified DRM server when online support for the older game range ended. This means that the player will not have access to the game’s single player content or DLC.

The workarounds that fans have made have worked for some time, but restoring the game completely like this is clearly a much better solution for everyone!

