



Alexandria, Virginia – A cool sunny day on the Potomac River. Horses, cows and sheep roaming the fields. Green and strong leaves grow. George Washington Mount Vernon is a national treasure that has been frozen over time. But on Wednesday, October 20, a representative from Virginia Tech showed how agricultural technology was being adopted in the 21st century.

16 barns in George Washington. (Photo Grace Billups Arnold)

George Washington was a pioneer in agriculture (among his other notable titles) when he developed the 16-sided barn. Nearly 300 years later, the SmartFarm Innovation Network, along with the Virginia Techs Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture, offers another new farming method.

Assistant Professor Hasan Seyyed hasani will demonstrate the technology. (Photo Grace Billups Arnold)

We hope that drones, robots and sensor technologies will work together to optimize agricultural strategies and impact climate change.

Dr. Robin White will be demonstrating wearable animal sensor technology with the help of horse Mikey. (Photo Grace Billups Arnold)

The technology was introduced by Dr. Robin White, an assistant professor of animal and poultry science at Virginia Tech’s Center for Advanced Agricultural Innovation, and her assistant, Mikey the Horse.

Now, at some point in our lives, I think we all asked ourselves the question, “What makes you out of bed in the morning?” Dr. White started. The answer to that question is the idea of ​​feeding the world.

As the world’s population grows and its environment and agricultural resources deplete, this question becomes more and more relevant, and society is constantly evolving to answer it.

From the Industrial Revolution to the Green Revolution, society is now moving towards a data revolution. SmartFarm uses data collected from a variety of farmlands to understand changes in the agricultural system. This understanding allows institutions such as Virginia Tech to design agricultural practices that increase productivity and address environmental impacts.

So how can we move to different agricultural systems that minimize waste and improve resource efficiency and productivity? Mikey the horse helped Dr. White answer this question.

Mikey’s tail sensor. (Photo Grace Billups Arnold)

During the demonstration, Mikey wore sensors on his tail, head, and hooves to measure three things:

When and where he softens himself. His well-being such as stress level, body temperature and heart rate. And his steps. Roaming robots move autonomously or by remote control. (Photo Grace Billups Arnold)

These sensors send information to self-driving cars such as roving robots and flying drones that monitor field conditions. For example, one measurement could be field hydrology. If Mikey defecates, especially in hydrogen-rich areas, his tail sensor communicates with the robot to re-reduce animal excrement to another specific part of the field that may need more hydrogen. Distribute.

Another example is measuring crop quality with a flying drone. This allows you to collect air and ground data to determine the overall health of your crop environment.

The purpose of this process is to accurately manage the agricultural environment and achieve the best climatological balance by protecting crops, balancing the chemical composition of the fields and ensuring the best quality of life for animals. Is to create.

By collecting all the data, Dr. White can work to improve the feasibility of the entire farm.

SmartFarm technology isn’t complete yet, but what was demonstrated at Mount Vernon was a milestone in agricultural practices and was amazing. Hopefully, SmartFarm will not only improve the viability of a single farm as a whole, but will probably improve farmlands around the world.

