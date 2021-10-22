JAY-Z venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) has invested in 24-year-old founder Iddris Sandu in an innovative high-tech incubator that shapes the Metaverse.





Venture capital studio spatialLABS (sLABS) will debut with a launch called LNQ, a new blockchain-enabled platform that will change the way artists mobilize and create new physical and digital formats of media.

Los Angeles, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) is investing in spatial LABS (sLABS), a shock-driven technology incubator for 24-year-old engineer Iddris Sandu. The multi-tiered partnership between MVP and sLABS explores endless possibilities at the crossroads of technology, culture and humanity.

JAY-Z (L) and Space LABS Founder, Iddris Sandu (R) [Photo Credit : Lenny Kodaklens Santiago]

The first initiative of sLABS is the launch of LNQ. An innovative, state-of-the-art blockchain-enabled hardware platform. LNQ aims to make the Metaverse more accessible and provide authors with distributed tools to work with the community through LNQ’s unique real-time processing stack.

The relationship between JAY-Z and Sandu is underdeveloped, and sLABS has previously collaborated on extended reality partnerships with Beyonce’s Ivy Park, Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon clothing store, Rihanna’s Fentyline and Kanye West’s Easy. rice field. Z through a multi-hyphenation career.

“Idris has a conscious worldview and a youth-centric vision that is innovative and fresh for witnesses, similar to the way we imagine influencing people in our lives. We share similarities. It’s very exciting to work with him on this trip and with others. “-JAY-Z

This investment will be made during a period of strong growth in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

“JAY-Z has always been at the forefront of cultural evolution and has identified the next leader. Working with MarcyVenturePartners, we have a vision to elevate the youth associated with access and the means to true technical empowerment. Assist. The lasting impact of this is not simply defined by the work we are doing, but by the immeasurable impact of future generations of creators. “-Iddris Sandu

The story continues

Originally from Ghana, Sandu grew up in Southern California and was constantly poised to be an agent of change and innovation. Since the age of 13, Sandu has worked with major global companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Adidas and Nike.

In addition to being an engineer, Sandu’s entrepreneurial spirit is equally sensitive in its ability to connect and connect with multiple generations of moguls.

In 2019, Sandu was a Thiel Fellowship winner. A two-year program founded by Silicon Valley veteran Peter Thiel, one of the early investors in Facebook, PayPal and SpaceX. Sandu is an urban infrastructure and transportation company that has attracted the attention and funding of influential investors such as NFL Professional Bobby Wagner, Yucaipa Companies’ Ron Burkel, and NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver (sLABS’early sister company). ) Shortly after the establishment of Mercy Venture Partners, and a raised-in-space Scooter Braun-Ripple (XRP) -backed VC fund.

Space LABS

sLABS.oneinstagram.com/spatial_labs

http://bit.ly/sLABS_Entrepreneur

contact address:

About IDDRIS SANDU instagram.com/iddrissandu

Only 24 years old, Iddris Sandu is a conscious technician who represents our time.

Born in Ghana and raised in both Compton, California and Harbor City, Sandu was the epitome of multihyphen creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. This is a true modern Renaissance man.

Sandu, who serves humanity above all else, is visionary. Considered a common thread, we carefully curate the moments we face today’s most influential and progressive digital and interweave it using technology as a thread. Sandu is committed to leveraging foresight and innovation throughout urban planning, product engineering, XR and biomimetic design to make the heartbeat of culture readily available.

A self-taught programmer who believes in education roux exposure, Sandu led his drive early on and consulted with world-leading global companies (Apple, Google, Facebook, Adidas, Jordan Brand, Prada, etc.). .. He also channeled the Metaverse through augmented reality partnerships with today’s most influential entertainers such as Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Rihanna and Kanye West. These are all under the age of 21.

Continuing to expand his vision for democratized access and bridging the gap between technology and culture, Sandu’s endless work reflects his multivariate experience in life, business, and consciousness. increase.

In 2020, Sandu embraced the essence of its entrepreneurial journey by launching ethos, a consulting firm for all progress and innovation. Shortly thereafter, Iddris is a technology incubator with a multispectral blockchain metaverse and future impact focused on access and community building, based on an unparalleled understanding of youth and global needs, with spatial LAB and HALT. Was established. The transportation and infrastructure company behind the long-awaited Beacon.

About Mercy Venture Partners

Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) was co-founded by Shawn Carter (JAY-Z), Jay Brown and Larry Marcus. MVP is passionate about building innovative businesses and mass market brands. The company invests in consumers and culture with a focus on positive impacts such as sustainability, inclusiveness, accessibility, empowerment, health and wellness. We are headed by an outstanding management team with a clear vision, purpose, and execution excellence. We lead or co-invest companies with meaningful brand value, high customer joy driven by great products, demonstrating growth and a clear catalyst for the next level of scale. https://www.marcyvp.com

Contact: [email protected]

Cision

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jay-zs-venture-capital-firm-marcy-venture-partners-mvp-invests-in-24 -year-old-founder -iddris-sandu-on-an-innovative-tech-incubator-shaping-the-metaverse-301406390.html

Source space LABS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jay-zs-venture-capital-firm-092000406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos