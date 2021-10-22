Google cuts app store pricing to 15% in scrutiny by developers and regulators





Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Thursday that it will cut most developers’ app store fees in half as Android owner and rival Apple Inc. faces billing pressure.

Google’s GOOGL, + 0.08% GOOG, + 0.26% action follows a similar but non-inclusive move by Apple AAPL, + 0.15%. Both companies are countering increasing pressure from developers, regulators and lawmakers to make mobile stores more accessible and pay fees. There are few penalties.

The company announced that subscription service fees on the Google Play Store will drop from 30% to 15% from the day the developers join. Previously, developers were hit at a rate of 30% for 12 months before commissions dropped to 15%. According to a blog post announcing the change, this policy only applies to subscriptions, not to in-app purchases. Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Google said 99% of developers qualify for lower service rates. It will come into effect on January 1, 2022. The Silicon Valley giant also said it would cut the price of certain vertical apps in the Play Media Experience Program by up to 10%.

Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest growing models for developers, but we know that the subscription business faces certain challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. , Said Sameer Samat, Google’s Vice President of Product Management, in an announcement. We worked with our partners in dating, fitness, education and other areas to understand the nuances of our business. Current service charges will drop from 30% to 15% after a 12-month subscription. However, I’ve heard that customer attrition makes it difficult for subscription businesses to benefit from the discounted rates. So I was simplifying things to make sure I could do it.

Details: What is a platform? What should I do?The answer may determine the future of Apple and other Big Tech

This change has the most dramatic impact on large companies that pay millions of app store owners each year, such as Netflix Inc. NFLX, + 4.48%, Spotify Technology SA SPOT, + 1.52%, and Match Group Inc. Seems to give. .. MTCH, + 10.29% Consistent with the Chief Legal Officer who testified at a parliamentary hearing in April that the company would pay $ 500 million annually for such fees.

Price change [Google has] Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of match rival Bumble Inc. BMBL, said in a statement included in a Google blog post Thursday that the announcement improved investment in our products and gave users confidence. He said he would be able to connect online.

Google and Apple have dramatically reduced rates in a wave of proceedings and laws regarding app store policies, including double proceedings against both BigTech giants from Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. However, Apple charges 30% in the first year of the subscription, and Google’s changes don’t seem to affect in-game purchases either.

See also: Epicv. Apple appeals through the system, which could be a legitimate marathon

Apple faces stricter regulatory scrutiny of the App Store than the Google Play store, and has recently started paying 30% for certain apps, including less than $ 1 million a year for apps, news apps, and certain premium videos. Rounded down to 15%. A streamer who participates in the Apple program.

In September, iPhone makers announced that app developers such as Netflix and Spotify will be able to provide customers with a link to create a paid account that avoids Apple’s in-app purchase fees by up to 30%. The App Store update, part of a partnership with the Japan Fair Trade Commission, will take effect globally early next year and will apply to leader apps that consume content that users purchase elsewhere.

The US Senate’s bipartisan bill, the Open App Markets Act, could help companies opt out of default service rates by forcing developers to use other payment systems in their app stores. there is. The bill, announced in August, follows antitrust proceedings from lawyers in 36 states and the District of Columbia alleging that Google abused power over app developers through the Android Play store.

