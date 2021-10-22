Google announces new tools to help bring more Matter smart home devices to market





Google gives a glimpse of how the new smart home standard Matter actually works in today’s smart homes, and it looks pretty exciting. At the Google Smart Home Developer Summit, the company announced new tools to help developers build devices that work with both Google Home, the new connection standard Matter, and other Matter complaint ecosystems. This means, yes, one day soon the (new) Nest Thermostat will work with the Apple Home app without the need for a Home Assistant or other workaround. And if those two can work together, well, anyone can.

Coming next year, Matter is an open smart home application protocol that promises to allow smart home devices to communicate with each other regardless of who created them. We want to eliminate the hassle of device selection, setup, and integration with smart homes and voice assistants.

Matter is a huge initiative for us. Kevin Po, Google’s senior product manager, told me at a briefing prior to today’s announcement. It really solves its interoperability choices, a frustrating purchase and setup experience for users.

At the smart home summit, Google shared an image of how device setup works with Matter-enabled devices across different apps. Image: Google

At this event, the company doubled its commitment to support Matter and its key support protocol, Thread (Low Power Mesh Network), throughout the ecosystem. It also revealed Google Nest, the new name for its smart home commitment. Consumers have been familiar with the Monica for some time, but on the back end, developers need a myriad of different services to understand and understand how to get their device to work with the Google Assistant and Google Nest devices. I have been dealing with.

The new Google Home brings device setup, automation, voice control, and Android and Google Nest device development under one umbrella. In the event’s keynote, Mike Letterner, senior director of products for Google’s smart home ecosystem, said the new name comes from the entire smart home platform and developer program.

The new Google Home Developer Center has also been announced. The Developer Center, a one-stop shop for developing smart home-related stuff, introduces some new tools that can help accelerate the adoption of Matter in smart homes.

The Google Home Device SDK for Matter allows developers to quickly build and integrate Matter devices, ready for next year’s standard release. This is also when Google promised to update Nest and Android devices with Matter support.

Native Android support via the Google Play service and the new Google Home Mobile SDK provides Matter support for mobile devices and apps, streamlining the setup of smart home devices. This means that setting up a Matter-enabled device such as a light bulb or smart plug is as easy as turning it on and opening the app (Google Home or the manufacturer’s app). The app then does most of the hassle of connecting to Wi-Fi and threads, and other Matter devices.

The Google Home Developer Center will open next year. Image: Google

There are still many questions around Matter, but as Google revealed today, it seems that unified apps aren’t on the card while the unified setup experience is coming. Instead, there is no Matter branded app that can deploy all your devices. Instead, you can choose to control your home using one or more apps from the Matter-enabled ecosystem. This is similar to how HomeKit-enabled devices work with Apple smart homes. You can now control your device using the Apple Home app or a third-party app. Each app is likely to offer different features and controls based on how the manufacturer differentiates, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. It’s not yet clear if the manufacturer’s app needs to be installed for firmware updates or other reasons.

Most importantly for smart home users, all Matter-enabled devices work with all apps that support Matter. So if Apple opens the Home app in Matter (and it’s on the CSA board that oversees the initiative) and Google turns on Matter support in Nest Thermostat, the Apple Home app will be able to control it. .. .. Po confirmed that there is no reason why it is not possible if they are compliant in terms of the problem.

In other Google Home news, the company announced the introduction of recommended routines in the Google Home app. This should be some way to regain many of the features lost by third-party device makers when the Works With Nest program shuts down (some of which were introduced at this event last year at Home / I’m back with the Away Presence Sensing option).

With the recommended routines, manufacturers create their own routines in the Google Home app (which allows the device to be activated automatically) to Nest devices and other third-party devices linked to the app. You can interact with both. You’ll be able to use what Google calls context signals to trigger routines using voice, time, and device / sensor states.

Google shares details of the announcement from the Google Smart Home Developer Summit on its blog. Most of the new tools are currently available in preview and will be available next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/21/22738584/google-smart-home-developer-summit-2021-matter-thread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos