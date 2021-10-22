From Apple to Google, technicians say it costs money to speakExBulletin





Former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish received unwelcome news from the manager last month on the messaging app Slack.

“I was told I was under investigation,” she said.

Someone leaked details of a company meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and an internal note warning of the leak. Parish has denied any involvement, but Apple was suspicious of it. She said it confiscated her phone and other equipment.

Shortly thereafter, Apple reached a decision.

“I was told I was fired because I deleted apps and files from my device before I turned to a company,” Parish said.

Parish has helped organize #AppleToo, a movement to share anonymous accounts of Apple workers who say they have been abused for saying against harassment and unequal wages, so Apple targets her. I believe I did. Apple will not comment on the case, except that it has thoroughly investigated all of the company’s concerns.

Conflicts are growing between major tech companies and their employees who challenge how they exercise their power. At the end of last year, Google fired a prominent black researcher who questioned the company’s treatment of colored and female employees. Around the same time, the National Labor Relations Board said Google had illegally dismissed two employees involved in the union.

Recently, Facebook reportedly locked down an internal bulletin board after leaking to the media an investigation into a company where a former employee was damaging. Last week, Netflix fired a transgender employee who rallyed colleagues against Dave Chappelle Special, including jokes, at the expense of transgender people. The company said employees leaked data. Employees deny it.

Technology companies have long been proud to encourage them to challenge within their ranks. They position themselves as a fortress of freedom of expression and debate. But now that more employees are bold about speaking publicly, companies are cracking down to protect their reputation.

Silicon Valley historian Margaret O’Mara believes the pandemic has accelerated tensions. She says that, like employees around the world, tech workers are increasingly questioning the meaning of work in their lives.

“It feels like a new moment,” Omara said. “This reflects how big these companies have become. It’s changing the culture. There are more voices. There are more perspectives. Accepting these executives in their words. Tolerance is low. “

Whistleblowers say speaking on Google has cost her financially and emotionally

Former Google researcher Chelsea Grasson said the impact needs to be predicted as more engineers emerge.

Glasson left Google in 2019 after whistling what he considered to be discrimination against pregnant employees. She is still working on the impact that decision will have on her career and her personal life.

“Holding a large tech company responsible after any observed or experienced fraud is really a marathon,” she said.

Glasson is currently suing Google for discrimination. Google will not discuss the case. Apple and Netflix also didn’t make the official available for interviews.

Glasson provided NPR with a preview of a speech on Thursday to Google’s small group of organized workers, the Alphabet Workers Union.

In it, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen may have received international attention, but many other tech experts were too afraid to speak, and sometimes for good reason. Says.

“For all Francis, there are more workers whose story doesn’t break through the turmoil,” she will tell the union, according to a prepared statement. “For anyone who filed proceedings, testified to Congress, or wrote an open letter, those who are silent for fear of retaliation, those who are afraid of losing their health insurance or immigrant status, or remarks. There are countless people who are worried that they will ruin their careers. “

The fight with Google did not completely ruin her career, but she said she had banished her from a former colleague, who cost money to increase legal fees. She said she was so stressed at one point that she checked in to a hospitalized mental health facility for a month.

“I’m not the old man yet, but I’m trying to get there,” she plans to tell her ex-colleague.

She said the workers who speak need legal support and better access to mental health resources.

“Being a whistleblower often has a huge impact on your mental and physical health,” she told the union, and publicizing concerns about tech companies was “a few privileged. It shouldn’t be available only to people. “

Former Apple worker Parish has a different view. She hopes that the company’s actions towards her may encourage other employees to speak.

According to her, tech workers no longer want to receive high salaries and generous perks in exchange for loyalty. Now they want more.

“We want technology to be what it envisions, and we want it to help build its future,” Parrish said. .. “But in reality, in order to build the future, we first have to worry about what’s happening inside.”

Editor’s Note: Facebook, Apple and Netflix are one of NPR’s recent financial backers

