Launch of Shinobi Sports to support e-sports in sports clubs | News





Esports organization Ninjas In Pajamas and Aser Ventures, a sports, media and technology investment vehicle, have partnered to create Shinobi Sports.

Shinobi Sports helps sports clubs participate in esports by providing a range of management, studio and media services. This includes not only commercial and fan engagement opportunities, but also e-sports team launch and management, player recruitment, team management, and gaming strategy support.

Ninjas In Pajamas is already involved in this area and has helped Aser Ventures, a majority shareholder, Leeds United to develop an esports strategy. Its international FIFA star, Olle Ollelito Arbin, represented Leeds in the ePremier League, paving the way for this new venture.

Danny Menken, CEO of 11 groups, will lead Shinobi Sports as CEO. Eleven is part of Aser Ventures’ sports portfolio.

Menken said: AserVentures has deep expertise in media rights, production and content distribution. Ninjas from Pajamas has 20 years of experience leading the way in esports. By integrating these features, Shinobi provides compelling suggestions to clubs looking to take advantage of esports-related opportunities.

Andrea Radrizzani, Founder and Chairman of Aser Ventures, said: The world of esports has exploded recently, giving sports teams great opportunities to interact with their fans in new ways. Stealth plays an important role in bridging the gap between traditional sports and esports and creating new value for clubs, fans and partners. It also adds exciting new features to the AserVentures group.

Hicham Chahine, CEO of Ninjas In Pajamas and co-founder of Shinobi Sports, said: We were impressed with Aser Ventures’ track record, experience and vision in the sports industry and wanted to expand our collaboration immediately. We know that there are many possibilities to introduce esports as a fascinating extension of sports clubs, and we believe Shinobu is in an ideal place to support this process.

