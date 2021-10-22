Google Stadias saved the future because backend cloud services are here





Quick Google Stadia Summary: Things weren’t great.

Google’s AAA cloud gaming service was launched in 2019, with half-finished reviews. Since then, hundreds of thousands of users have fallen far below Google’s sales and usage estimates. The company closed its studio “Stadia Games & Entertainment (SG & E)” before developing the game. This happened a week after lead executive Phil Harrison gave a positive progress report to the department. Several key executives have left the struggling department, including Jade Raymond, co-creator of Creed at Assassin and leader of SG & E, John Justice, VP and product manager of Stadia, and Justin Uberti, engineering leader. rice field.

When Google killed the gaming sector earlier this year, an accompanying blog post suggested a major change in Google’s strategy. To their players. ”

Instead of continuing to promote Stadia as a consumer brand service, Google seems to want to essentially pivot the service to a “Google cloud gaming platform.” It’s a back-end white-label service that, like other million Google Cloud products such as database hosting and push messaging, can enhance other companies’ products. Google said it believes back-end services are “the best way to build Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business.”

This all brings us to thisBatman game presented by AT & T Wireless. The site states that “for the first time”, the 2015 gameBatman: Arkham Knightwith can now be played “beta streaming on a computer, without downloads or waits”. AT & T’s game streaming service requires a Chrome-based browser and sounds like Google Stadia. This is the same idea as when 9to5Google researched the game, found a hint that it was connected to Google’s services, and mentioned Stadia’s “cloudcast” codename.

Game streaming from AT & T? not much. This is a technology licensed from Google Stadia. Please note that there is no Google brand.

“Yes, this uses Stadia technology,” AT & T confirmed to Ars. “AT & T is working with game engineers like Google to help us usher in the next era of gaming,” the company said.

StreamingBatman requires an AT & T Wireless subscription, and it’s unclear why mobile ISPs are licensed for game streaming services. AT & T owns WarnerMedia and DC Comics owns Batman, so you can see the corporate pedigree here, but why is it a cellular tie-in? You can’t even stream games on your mobile phone. You need to use a PC. The PC may not be running on AT & T’s wireless network. So this is purely an experiment and it looks like no monetization has taken place.

The future of Stadia as a back-end provider will obscure the service. According to a 9to5Google report, the Stadia brand does not appear anywhere on the AT & T product page. If you’re still clinging to the Stadia-as-a-consumer-service model, this is the first time Arkham Knight has run this service. As a result, you will not be able to play the game on Stadia, but whenever AT & T determines that the exclusive distribution has ended, it may be released to Consumer Services (if it still exists by then). ).

