Would you like to buy a new Apple Watch Series 7?The setting method is as follows





Apple Watch Series 7 has a large screen and fast charging.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

The Apple Watch is designed to work with the iPhone and also applies to the setup process. To launch and run your Apple Watch, simply bring your device closer to your mobile phone and follow a few simple steps. The setup process is the same for the new Apple Watch Series 7 and older watches like the Series 3 (although we don’t recommend buying the Apple Watch 3 at this time; here’s a comparison of the Apple Watch 6 and SE, instead).

You can also use the Family Setup option to set up your Apple Watch for other family members, but this guide will give you the basics of how to get started with your watch. We also recommend that you leave your watch on the charger during the setup process so that you can pair it and sync it with your smartphone for immediate use.

Pair your new Apple Watch with your iPhone

First, open the Watch app on your iPhone. It’s basically a hub for everything related to the Apple Watch. Press the “Start Pairing” button. As with AirPods, your iPhone may recognize your watch if you ask it to be set up close enough.

[ペアリングの開始]Tap the button to start setting up your Apple Watch.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

next,[自分で設定]Tap Options to set your own clock. This will bring up the iPhone’s camera viewfinder. If you already have another Apple Watch[自分で設定]Before the options are displayed, you will see a button asking you to add a new watch to your app.

When the iPhone camera viewfinder is displayed, the animation will start to appear on the clock screen. Place the camera cursor around the clock.

Place the animation in a frame to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

When it comes to pairing your watch with your iPhone, that’s basically all. Then customize the clock settings.

Setting up a new Apple Watch

Then decide whether to set up your Apple Watch as a new device or restore from a backup of your old watch. If you want to restore from a backup, you can select the backup on the next screen. To set up your device as a new watch, you must first accept Apple’s Terms of Service.

When you set your Apple Watch as your new watch, you’ll be prompted to customize a variety of settings and settings, from the font size of your watch to how your app is displayed. Many of these settings can be changed later in the iPhone Clock app or the Clock Settings menu.

Currently playing: Watch this: Need to upgrade to Apple Watch Series 7?

4:27

If you accept the terms of use, you will see a screen explaining that the watch shares settings with location services, Siri, Find My iPhone, and iPhone for analysis and improvement. Tap the “OK” button to continue.

On the next screen, you can customize how the text is displayed on the clock.Drag the circle along the slider to increase or decrease the text size as needed[太字]Toggle the switch next to. When you’re ready, press Continue or press the Set Later in Apple Watch app option to skip this step.

You can adjust the text size during the Apple Watch setup process.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Apple will then notify you that your Apple Watch will automatically install the software update. If you want to change this setting[続行]Press or[更新を手動でインストール]Tap. Software upgrades usually provide important security and bug fixes, so it’s usually a good idea to turn on automatic updates.

Now you have the opportunity to set up Apple Pay. Press Continue to add the card to your watch. If you want to skip this step for now, you can also set it later by tapping the button at the bottom of the screen.

You can set up Apple Pay right away, or you can add your card to your Apple Watch later.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Next, learn more about Apple Watch’s emergency SOS feature, which allows you to call emergency services by pressing and holding the side button. When you’re ready to move on[続行]Tap the button.

If you’re setting up Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, or Series 5, the next screen describes the Apple Watch’s always-on features. This allows you to keep the screen on even when your wrist is down and the display is idle.later[設定]You can also turn this off in the menu.

On the next screen, Apple will ask if you want to install the clock app, which is a companion app with what you already have on your phone.[すべてインストール]Press a button to load these apps into your watch immediately, or[後で選択]Press the button and select the app you want to carry over.

When you set up your Apple Watch, you can choose between grid view and app view.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Almost done! In the final step, you will be asked how your watch will display your app library, as described above. In grid view, apps appear as small bubbles on the watch’s app screen, and in list view, apps are organized into an alphabetical list. Personally, I think the grid view is visually more interesting, but the list view is easier to navigate.This will be later[設定]You can change it at any time in the menu.

This is what your Apple Watch looks like when syncing during the setup process.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

that’s all. Now all you have to do is wait for your Apple Watch to sync and you’re ready to go. You’ll be alerted when you’re ready, so you can continue to use your smartphone as usual.

