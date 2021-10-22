Fact Box: Electric Vehicle Battery: Major Players and Their Expansion Plans





Seoul, October 22 (Reuters)-The transition of the global automotive industry to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred increased competition among battery manufacturers and led to a growing lack of skills.read more

According to consulting firm Deloitte, global EV sales of an estimated 2.5 million units in 2020 are projected to grow more than 12 times to 31.1 million units by 2030, accounting for almost one-third of new car sales. increase.

This is a plan to expand major players in the major EV markets in China, the United States and Europe.

CATL (300750.SZ)

As of the end of June, the annual battery production capacity of Chinese companies is 65.45 gigawatt hours (GWh), and an additional 92.5 GWh of production capacity is under construction.

Its clients, the world leader in market share, include Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors (GM.N), BMW (BMWG.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Chinese automakers. included.

The company announced plans to establish a production base in Shanghai in August. This is a move to bring Tesla (TSLA.O) closer to its production base in China.

LG Energy Solution (LGES)

South Korean leaders expect production capacity to reach 155 GWh by the end of 2021 and plan to increase it to 430 GWh by 2025. It has the potential to power approximately 7.2 million EVs.

We plan to invest more than $ 4.5 billion in the US battery production business by 2025. The plan includes two new plants built in collaboration with GM in Ohio and Tennessee, and LGES will be able to produce 70GWh of batteries in the United States by 2024.read more

LGES already has a factory in Michigan with an annual production capacity of 5 GWh.

China, which manufactures cylindrical battery cells for Tesla (TSLA.O), has invested about 5.7 trillion won ($ 4.8 billion) and plans to invest another 1.5 trillion won.

From 2016, it will invest about 6.8 trillion won in Poland to secure an annual production capacity of 70 GWh, and plans to invest another 2.5 trillion won.

LGES and Hyundai Motor Group announced in July that they would invest $ 1.1 billion to jointly establish an EV battery cell plant in Indonesia.read more

Panasonic (6752.T)

A Japanese company manufactures cylindrical NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum) batteries at a factory in Nevada, USA and a facility in Japan. Almost everyone goes to Tesla.

The company said it is aiming to expand its 35GWh Nevada facility in May due to increased demand from Tesla, although it has not disclosed its production capacity. The Nevada plant, built for $ 1.6 billion, was opened in 2014.

Panasonic plans to launch a test line in Japan this year to manufacture a new cylindrical battery designed by Tesla, halving the cost of the battery. We are also developing prism batteries as a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation (7203.T) and Prime Planet Energy and Solutions.

Panasonic is also considering building a car battery plant in Norway to expand into Europe, but has not disclosed details.

SK ON

The world’s total annual production capacity of SK On is 40 GWh to 27 GWh in China, 7.5 GWh in Hungary, and the rest is South Korea.

It plans to more than quintuple to 220 GWh by 2025, and its expansion is primarily focused on the US market.

SK On is building two EV battery plants in Georgia with a total annual production capacity of 21.5 GWh, which will begin production in early 2022.

With partner Ford Motor Co (FN), it has an investment plan of 10.2 trillion won and will build three battery plants in the United States. With a total annual capacity of 129 GWh, it can power approximately 2.2 million EVs.read more

SK said it has an industry-leading backlog of 1,600 gigawatt hours, which is sufficient for 27 million vehicles.read more

Samsung SDI (006400.KS)

An affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has EV battery cell factories in Hungary, China and South Korea.

A joint venture with automaker Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) has signed a contract to produce EV battery cells and modules in the United States.read more

According to Samsung SDI, it aims to start operations with an initial annual battery capacity of 23 GWh by the first half of 2025, and can increase to 40 GWh in the future. This is enough to power about 670,000 electric vehicles.

Samsung SDI does not disclose the breakdown of investment and production capacity of each battery production base.

Reuters reported in July that Ford and BMW customers could build a battery cell plant in the United States.

($ 1 = 1,182.8700 won)

Reported by Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Yilei Sun in Shanghai, and Tim Kelly in Tokyo.Edited by Kim Mi-yeon, Prabin Char, Rama Krishnan M, Jimani Sarker

