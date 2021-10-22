Google Trims Cuts Taken From In-App Subscriptions The Register





Google has reduced the price charged to Play Store app developers for digital subscriptions from 30% in the first 12 months to 15% at all times.

Previously, Android developers selling digital subscriptions in their apps endured a 30% rate for the first year, after which the percentage of charges was halved.

The revised pricing structure, which goes into effect in January 2022, is putting more pressure on Apple to further adjust the iOS pricing, which is already dented by regulatory pressure. Apple is currently adopting Google’s older model of 30% for auto-renewable subscriptions, which will drop to 15% a year later.

Over the past year, proceedings in the United States and the United Kingdom and regulatory measures in countries such as Japan and South Korea have eroded 30% of the standard rates for more than a decade on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

That rate still exists, but only for Android and iOS developers who have earned over $ 1 million.

Committee war begins

Earlier this year, Apple introduced the App Store Small Business Program. This allows developers with annual revenues of less than $ 1 million to apply for a 15% discount on app sales and in-app purchases. In June of this year, Google subsequently hired a 15% commission for developers below the annual revenue threshold of less than $ 1 million.

Shortly thereafter, Amazon embarked on a more complex price cut, reducing prices on the Amazon Appstore for Android to 20% and promising AWS service credits equivalent to a 10% rebate.

Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, announced the latest changes in a blog post Thursday.

“Current service charges drop from 30% to 15% after a 12-month subscription,” explains Samat. “But I’ve heard that customer attrition makes it harder for the subscription business to benefit from that discount, so we’ve simplified things to make sure we can.”

Google’s pricing structure isn’t that simple. There is also a 10% fee for those enrolled in the company’s Play Media Experience program, which can usually be a 15% fee.

“Ebooks and on-demand music streaming services, where the cost of content makes up the majority of sales, are subject to a low service charge of 10%,” says Samat. “The new pricing recognizes the industry economy of the media content industry and makes Google Play better for developers and their community of artists, musicians and writers.”

But Google didn’t clarify what the eligibility criteria were. The company’s FAQ, which describes a seemingly simple pricing structure, suggests that lower streaming rates are offered “based on high content costs.”

There may be trouble first

If the Korean requirement that Apple and Google continue to support third-party payment systems in apps distributed through their respective stores continues to apply, app store pricing could drop further. Google says it doesn’t plan to fight the law. Apple reportedly told South Korean authorities that it was already in compliance with the law, did not need to make any changes, and set a potential challenge from the South Korean government.

Judges in Epic Games’ case against Apple also recently ruled that the Dutch Consumer Markets Authority recently told Apple that it needed to support a third-party payment system, with both Apple and Google in stores. Further compromise rules and fees. As a point of comparison, the payment processing business Stripe charges $ 0.30 per transaction in addition to 2.9%.

However, for the most part, these changes are not relevant to the majority of Android developers.

According to Google, only 3% of Android developers pay Google all sorts of store-based fees, including in-app digital product purchases, in-app subscriptions, and app sales commissions.

The remaining 97% of Android developers distribute their apps for free and pay nothing to Google, at least not directly. Nevertheless, Google may be paid through advertising. When Android developers include ads in their apps, Google sees somewhere between a quarter to a third of the money they generate, as 38% of U.S. developers say they do. Should be.

