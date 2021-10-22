Report: UNC startups generate $ 15.2 billion in revenue and create 90,000 jobs worldwide





Chapel Hill – University of North Carolina The economic impact of start-ups associated with Chapel Hill continues to grow across North Carolina. A recent analysis conducted by Innovate Carolina, the UNC Chapel Hills Innovation Services Hub and a university-wide initiative for innovation and entrepreneurship, was reported. A analysis of the positive effects of UNC-affiliated start-ups over the past year shows how Carolina-based start-ups drive economic growth as the COVID-19 outbreak has weakened regional and global economies. It shows whether it works, creates jobs, and strengthens the local economy and communities. To recover from a pandemic.

During fiscal year 2021, UNC’s start-ups and ventures had a significant economic impact in North Carolina and beyond.

UNC-related start-ups earn $ 15.2 billion in annual revenue. 95% of the $ 15.2 billion ($ 14.4 billion) revenue comes from North Carolina-based ventures. 12,767 North Carolina Startups Employed, 89,579 North Carolina Startups Around the World 83% (446 of 538) of active UNC Chapel Hill startups are in 29 counties in North Carolina. We have a head office. $ 2.3 billion in funding during fiscal year 2021 (total $ 17.8 billion raised since 1958).

University of North Carolina faculty, students, and graduates have launched and continue to raise the bar as they expand to launch startups that solve important business and social problems across the state and around the world, UNC Chapel Hill innovations, entrepreneurs. Michelle Bolas, Interim Deputy Prime Minister of Spiritual and Economic Development, said. He also oversees the Innovate Carolina initiative. Entrepreneurs are essential to move the economy towards a post-pandemic revival. The InnovateCarolina team understands the important role that entrepreneurs play in providing a hub for startup services and market entry expertise that startup founders and small business owners can rely on. They build for the future.

Innovation hub enhances startups with entrepreneurial services

Through the Innovation Services Hub, Innovate Carolina offers a wide range of startup services to help founders, now and soon to be founded, get the support they need for a successful venture. For example, entrepreneurs can identify and secure funding, set up a company lab or office workspace as one of the startup accelerators, learn how to develop a venture through educational opportunities, questions based on decades. Get help helping you connect with entrepreneurial mentors and coaches who can answer and provide guidance for a collective startup experience.

There are several services available to both UNC Chapel faculty and student entrepreneurs, as well as off-university entrepreneurs. These include patent landscaping and market research services that help entrepreneurs ensure that their ideas are market-ready, and thought counseling and guidance that guides entrepreneurs to develop the products and services that their customers desire. Includes designing a workshop.

The Innovate Carolinas Innovation Hub also includes several startup accelerators and communities that support local startups and contribute to the economic benefits of the university.

Launch Chapel Hillis is an award-winning international startup accelerator and coworking space created through a partnership between a university in the town of Chapel Hill in Orange County and a private donor. Since 2013, we have worked with 162 companies that have raised $ 39.8 million. In 2020-21, these companies were responsible for 1,187 jobs, nearly 700 of which were in North Carolina. In the same year, the Launch Chapel Hill company raised $ 1.6 million in investment funding and generated $ 105 million in revenue. 1789 isUNC’s student innovation community and entrepreneurial hub. For Carolina students and graduates interested in starting a venture, 1789 provides support, mentorship, business coaches and essential services. The hub also offers workshops, opening hours and events. Since 2014, 1789 has supported 280 ventures and teams that have raised $ 23.4 million. 2020-21, 1789-backed ventures employed 472 people and generated $ 28.3 million in revenue. Kickstart Venture Services supports Carolina faculty entrepreneurs and research-based startups by providing education, early-stage financing, and on-campus accelerator space. Since 2009, KickStart Venture Services has provided consulting and over $ 2.5 million awards to 105 startups. These companies raised a total of more than $ 1 billion in fiscal year 2021 alone, including $ 178.1 million.

Dr. Sam Lai (right), a professor of pharmacology and molecular pharmaceutics at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, is the founder of the startup Mucommune. The company has recently made progress by using monoclonal antibodies for a new type of contraception.

Data facilitates measurement of startup impact

Innovate Carolinas’ semi-annual startup analysis utilizes the Innovate Carolina Startups Database. This is a new and unique database that captures and reports on how college commercial and social ventures have an economic and social impact. This database allows university-wide Innovate Carolina teams and faculties to collect important information and data about Carolinas start-ups founded by faculty, students, staff, and recent graduates.

Innovate Carolina’s startup database goes beyond traditional approaches used by the wider academic community to measure the results of college-born companies, and Cindy Life Snyder, director of Innovate Carolina’s influence and research. Says. Through the database, you can provide university decision makers with statistics and information to determine the right resources needed at the right time to start up an innovation path.

A new economic development strategy focused on the growth of local start-ups

Innovate Carolinas’ latest startup analysis report follows the spring launch of the new Carolina Economic Development Strategy University in partnership with the town of Chapel Hill. In September, university and town leaders announced a series of progress updates on shared strategies, including downtown beautification initiatives, progress in creating innovation hub spaces, and plans for downtown innovation districts. The September announcement also introduced a new university partnership with BioLabs, a pioneer of startup collaboration. Every month, we launch a new life sciences startup from Carolina.

This effort is part of a series of steps that universities and towns take to boost the economic vitality of downtown Chapel Hill. A strategy led by two committees, Innovate Carolina and the University and Local Leaders, is designed to create an innovation district in downtown. Retain, attract and grow more innovative companies and talents at Chapel Hill.

EATS2SEATS, a startup founded by Carolina students, celebrates the 2021 ACC InVenture Prize Peoples Choice Award. The venture will restructure staffing so nonprofits can conveniently sign up for shops and raise money at the sports arena.

Recent Carolina startup success

Over the past year, many UNC-related startups have made great strides.

AskBio (Asklepios BioPharmaceutical) is a leading clinical gene therapy company specializing in the development of AAV gene therapy for genetic and complex disorders. The company was founded by Jude Samalski, a professor of pharmacology and the founder of the UNC Gene Therapy Center. AskBio is an international leader in gene therapy and was acquired by Bayer in late 2020 for a $ 4 billion transaction. It continues to operate as an independent company and was awarded the 2021 Life Science Award by the Triangle Business Journal. StrideBio is developing an advanced generation of gene therapy for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Aravind Asokan, a former professor at the UNC Gene Therapy Center. Recently, it announced the expansion of manufacturing, office and lab facilities, and plans to double the number of employees at Research Triangle Park to 200 next year. StrideBio has also completed $ 81.5 million in Series B funding to move the next generation of gene therapy to the clinic. Seal farmers and Seasonsworks in each state, freeze seasonal produce and serve it at local grocery stores all year round. Founded in 2014 by Carolina PhD student Patrick Mater, the company is currently expanding nationwide with products sold in over 4,000 retail stores. Recently, we reported a 150% year-on-year leap in brand sales. Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies is developing a new approach to local drug delivery, including an implantable delivery system designed to operate with laser-like accuracy. Founded on technology originally developed by Professor Joseph Desimone and Professor Jengenje at UNC Chapel Hill, the company has $ 4 million in national hygiene to pursue the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer. I received a grant from the institute. EATS2SEATS was founded by recent Carolina graduate Mary Laci Motley when she was a student in 2019, using a revolutionary approach to mobile technology and staff manipulation by nonprofits in the sports arena. We make it possible to sign up in the way that suits the store. Schedule, staffing capacity, funding goals. The venture won the 2021 ACC InVenture Prize Peoples Choice Award. Mucommuneis is a preclinical company developing mucotrapping monoclonal antibodies for immobilizing viruses, bacteria and sperm. Founded by Professor Sam Lai of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, the startup recently licensed a technology from Laislab that uses accurate targeting of monoclonal antibodies. For new types of female contraception. A startup founded by graduate students, LiRA develops lip-reading software to empower silent individuals and improve their medical quality. This fall, the company won the Grand Prize at the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition, a technology-focused accelerator designed to nurture the founders of startups. LiRA also participated in the Innovate Carolina Dreamers-Who-Do Summer Program and received sponsorship to hire internships focused on business development. Marketing and software development. NALA Systems is a clean tech start-up that makes the reverse osmosis process more cost effective. Co-founded by former UNC Chapel Hill researchers Sumecham and Judy Rifle, the company recently received two SBIR / STTR grants.

