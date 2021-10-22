Remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy will be available on November 11th





Rockstar Games finally unveiled a trailer for the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, which includes GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, highlighting the many graphics and quality of life improvements that have been added to each game.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition collection will be digitally available on November 11th for $ 59.99 (54.99). You can play them on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, new series X / S consoles, and PCs via Rockstar Games Launcher. Physically released on December 7, iOS and Android versions will be released in the first half of 2022. Rockstar Games has launched a site where you can find out more.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have immediate access to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition on the launch date. The definitive Grand Theft Auto III will be available on PlayStation Now on December 7th.

Each of these games has been remastered by Grove Street Games. This seems to have done a lot of work to make it much more beautiful and playable than the PS2 game. According to Rockstar, it uses the Unreal Engine and a completely rebuilt lighting system, and the graphics improvements seem to affect almost every part of the game. The list provided in the Rockstars press release includes improved shadows, weather, reflections, and upgraded character and vehicle models. The entire building, weapons, roads, interiors, etc. will have longer drawing distances, smoother surfaces and higher resolution textures.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that each game has Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls. That alone requires a lot of hard work to make these games feel more modern. Targeting and lock-on aiming have been reviewed in each game. In terms of interface, each game offers updated weapons and radio station wheels, along with a new minimap that allows players to set waypoints and destinations.

There are also some platform-specific additions. On the Nintendo Switch, Rockstar has added a gyroscope sight. You can use the touch screen to zoom or pan on the camera and make selections in the menu. The PC version (45GB download) supports Nvidias DLSS technology, which allows you to run the game a bit better on a variety of graphics cards without significantly compromising visual quality.

This latest news marks the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III for PS2. The $ 59.99 price may surprise some people, but the improvements seem to be worth it to the fans. Still, if you’re a Game Pass or PlayStation Now subscriber, you already know that you can at least experience some of the games in your collection at no additional cost.

