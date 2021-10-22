How to run Android apps on Windows 11





When Windows 11 was officially announced earlier this year, access to Android apps was a striking addition to Microsoft’s operating system, but by the end of summer, the company warned that it wouldn’t be included at launch. However, this week Microsoft released a preview version of Android app compatibility to beta testers.

For Windows Insider, you should be able to install the latest build version of Windows 11 Beta and start using the Android apps (50 currently available anyway) natively on Windows. To set up on a Windows 11 PC:

Windows 11 Beta Installation and Updates

Of course, before you start, you need to be able to run Windows 11 on your PC. If you’re not sure about the eligibility of your device, Microsoft has a tool to check. Android apps are only compatible with computers with Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm processors. Once these requirements are met, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

To get the beta, including a preview of your Android app, you’ll need to sign up for the Windows Insider program and subscribe to either DevChannel or BetaChannel to get all the latest features. Once setup is complete[設定]>[WindowsUpdate]Make sure that Windows is up to date.

US users should check Windows 11 build 22000.xxx. A series update is installed. Only then will you be able to download and install the Amazon Appstore.

Install the Windows subsystem for Android

After the OS is updated, open the Microsoft Store and search for “Amazon Appstore”.Select an entry[インストール]Click and[セットアップ]Click.

Then you will be asked to download the Windows subsystem for Android.[ダウンロード]Click and wait for the feature to install. When you’re done[次へ],[再起動]Click to restart your computer. Once your PC is backed up, you need to install the Amazon Appstore.

Set up the Amazon Appstore

The Amazon Appstore is in the Windows 11 app list.[スタート]Button>[すべてのアプリ]>[AmazonAppstore]Click. You will then be asked to sign in with your Amazon account before accessing the storefront. After signing in, you will be able to browse and install Android apps on the Amazon Appstore.

The app is still in preview, so only a handful of apps are available for download at this time. However, you can search in the search bar or use one of the categories listed in the store to find what you want to install.

Install Android app on Windows 11

As an example, install the Amazon Kindle Android app. When the search results are displayed,[取得]Click the button to install it on your computer. The app is downloaded and behaves like any other Windows desktop app.

You can search in the app list. It can be minimized or full screen and the exact size of the app window can be adjusted to suit your needs. You can also multitask with a snap layout.

