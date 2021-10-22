New hardware from Apple and Google drives Rants and Raves





Yes, it’s still the product launch season. This week, Google officially announced the new Pixel smartphone, and Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro model. Both device families have significantly upgraded their previous designs, but for the MacBook, many of its “new” features are simply Apple’s omissions from their latest laptops. All of these devices have received the largest updates in the last few years, so of course there are some issues.

This week’s Gadget Lab invites WIRED product writer Brenda Stolyar and WIRED review editor Julian Chokkattu to yell and praise the features of Apple and Google’s new devices.

Show notes

Read Lawrence’s story that Apple has returned to the old MacBook style. Read Parker Hall’s story about all the new (old) ports on your MacBook here. Dive deeper into Apple’s new M1 chip. Diets about Google’s new Pixel smartphone. Everything Apple announced this week. Also read the Julians review of the Evolve Hadean electric skateboard.

Recommendations

Brenda recommends a bold type on Hulu. Julian recommends trying an electric skateboard. Lauren recommends Kneipp bath salts. (No, don’t smoke.) Mike recommends the Curious Creatures podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/gadget-lab-podcast-526/

