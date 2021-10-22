2021 Suzhou Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was held, and “Competition and Investment for Evaluation” achieved remarkable results.





The contest officially started in April this year. “Competition and investment for evaluation” was adopted based on “Gusu Technology Entrepreneur Plan”. 1,233 projects and 415 projects registered in the contest passed online evaluations, covering nine key areas such as electronic information, biomedicine and advanced manufacturing. Finally, 308 projects were selected for planning, and each project can receive project funding of 100,000 to 200,000 yuan. The final was held on October 20th. Eighteen high-quality projects competed for first, second and third place, and received funding of 500,000 yuan, 400,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan, respectively. First prize projects that meet the requirements of the Gusu Leading Talents Program will be prioritized.

This tournament has adopted a new tournament system and has achieved remarkable results. The first is “evaluation competition”, which provides project teams with the opportunity to fully demonstrate through roadshows, reduce the loss rate of excellent projects, and successfully discover eight high-quality projects that did not pass online evaluation. To do. The second is “investment for evaluation” to increase the participation of social capital. During the roadshow season, more than 100 venture capital firms participated and facilitated docking with more than 60 projects and venture capital firms. The third is seven offline special contests that have greatly expanded the sources of participating projects, such as “Future of Technology,” “Advanced Manufacturing,” and “Yangtze River Delta.” The number of projects has increased by 20%. The number of teams established in collaboration with other areas to expand the source of team projects is 58.

Image attachment link:

Link: http: //asianetnews.net/view-attachment? attach-id = 404762 Caption: 2021 Suzhou Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Final

Source 2021 Suzhou Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Organizing Committee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-suzhou-science-and-technology-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-competition-is-held-and-competition-and-investment-for-evaluation-have-achieved-remarkable-results-301405854.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos