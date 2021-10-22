Inside the larger AI brain and upgraded hardware of the Google Pixel 6 camera





From left to right, the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s camera bar has a 25mm wide-angle main camera, a 16mm ultra-wide-angle lens, a 104mm telephoto lens, and a flash.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

At this week’s Pixel 6 launch event, Google introduced some AI-powered photography tricks built into new smartphones. Features include removing photo bombers from the background, removing blurring of dirty faces, and more accurate treatment of dark skin tones. However, these features are just the tip of the iceberg of artificial intelligence designed to produce the best images for phone owners.

The $ 599 Pixel 6 and the $ 899 Pixel 6 Pro employ machine learning (ML) in a variety of ways when taking pictures. The feature may not be as sophisticated as the face is not blurry, but it will appear in all photos and videos. They are hard workers who touch everything from focus to exposure.

The Pixel 6 camera is as AI engine as the imaging hardware. AI is so pervasive that Pixel product manager Isaac Reynolds needs to pause when explaining all the uses of AI during an exclusive interview about the internal workings of the Pixel camera.

“It’s a difficult list because there are as many as 50,” Reynolds said. “In fact, it’s easier to explain that it’s not based on learning.”

Google’s new Tensor processor enables all AI smarts. Google designed the chip by combining Arm’s various CPU cores with its own AI-accelerated hardware. While many other chip designs accelerate AI, Google’s approach has combined AI experts and chip engineers to build exactly what they need.

Camera bumps are a sign of pride

Cameras have become an important smartphone component because photos and videos are at the heart of our digital life. A few years ago, phone designers worked on the most sophisticated designs possible, but today, large cameras inform consumers that phones have high-end hardware. That’s why modern flagship phones proudly display large camera bumps, or, in the case of the Pixel 6, a long camera bar that crosses the back of the phone.

AI isn’t visible to the outside world, but it’s just as important as the camera hardware you use. This technology goes beyond the limits of traditional programming. For decades, programming has been an if-this-then-that deterministic exercise. For example, if the user has Dark Mode enabled, they will display white text on their website on a black background.

With AI, data scientists train machine learning models with vast collections of real-world data, and the system learns its own rules and patterns. To convert speech to text, AI models learn from innumerable hours of speech data with the corresponding text. This allows AI to handle real-world complexity that is very difficult with traditional programming.

AI technology is a new direction for Google’s long-standing commitment to computational photography, combining digital camera data with computer processing to improve noise reduction, portrait modes, high dynamic range scenes, and more.

Google AI camera

Some of the ways Pixel 6 uses AI:

Using a model called FaceSSD, AI recognizes faces in the scene and sets focus, brightness, and more. Smartphones also geometrically change the shape of their faces, so they don’t have a typical rectangular head when placed near the edge of a wide-angle shot. For video, Pixel 6 uses AI to track the subject. AI stabilizes the video and opposes the camera. Shaking hand movements. When taking a picture, AI divides the scene into different areas and changes individual edits. For example, it recognizes the sky with proper exposure and noise reduction, eliminating distracting speckles. Pixel6 recognizes previously photographed people and improves future shots of those people. Google’s HDRnet technology applies its AI-based still image technology to video. flame. This will improve attributes such as video exposure and color. For night shots, a low-light technology developed by Google that can shoot stars, hardware-accelerated AI determines the optimal balance between long exposure and sharpness.

Google is expanding the use of AI every year. Early examples include portrait mode, which blurs the background, and super-resolution zoom, which magnifies distant subjects.

On top of that, there’s Pixel 6’s more compelling new AI-powered photo and video capabilities. Real tones that accurately reflect the skin of colored people. Use Face Unblur to sharpen faces that get dirty with movement. A motion mode that adds blur to moving elements of the scene, such as trains and waterfalls. A magic eraser to wipe out the distracting elements of the scene.

Better camera hardware too

To get the most out of the debut of the first Tensor phone processor, Google has also invested in upgraded camera hardware. This should give you better image quality, which is the basis for all subsequent processing.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have the same main wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras. Pro adds a 4x telephoto lens. In traditional camera lens terms, focal lengths correspond to 16mm, 25mm, and 104mm, said Alex Schiffhauer, product manager at Pixel, which oversees hardware. This is 0.7x, 1x, and 4x for the camera interface.

The main camera, which is the main product of image processing for mobile phones, is equipped with a sensor 2.5 times that of last year’s Pixel 5, improving the light-collecting ability. This is a 50 megapixel sensor, but Google will combine a 2×2 pixel group into one valid pixel to cut noise and produce a 12 megapixel image to improve color and dynamic range.

According to Schiffhower, the ultra-wide camera has an improved lens compared to last year. It doesn’t have as wide a field of view as the iPhone’s 13mm ultra-wide-angle camera, but Google wanted to avoid the unique perspective that becomes apparent as the focal length of the lens gets shorter. Of course, some photographers like the novelty, but for Google, “I want it to look natural when I take pictures,” Schiffhower said.

The most unusual camera is the Pixel 6 Pro telephoto lens. This is a “periscope” design that pushes a relatively long focal length into a narrow phone. In most phone cameras, the image sensor is laid flat inside the camera body, but the 4x lens first uses a prism to divert the light 90 degrees inside the camera body, a comparison required by a telephoto lens. Corresponds to a long optical path.

The 4x camera is bulky, but in reality it’s the unusually large main camera sensor that occupies the thickness of the Pixel 6’s camera bar, Schiffhauer said.

Hardware, software, AI

Google’s legacy software will also be upgraded with the new Pixel smartphone.

For example, Super Res Zoom, which can digitally magnify photos using both AI and traditional computing techniques, will be upgraded this year. Previously, according to Schiffhauer, the technology collected a bit more of the color details of the scene by comparing the differences between multiple frames, but now it’s changing the exposure to improve the details.

The basic process of taking a typical photo with a Pixel hasn’t changed. In a process called HDR Plus, the camera captures up to 12 frames, most of which are underexposed and blend them together. This allows a relatively small image sensor to overcome the shortcomings of dynamic range and noise, allowing you to take pictures of people in front of bright skies.

This is enough technique that Apple has adopted for the iPhone. However, Google also blends up to three longer exposure frames for better shadow details.

With HDR Plus, AI and an upgraded camera module, Schiffhauer embodies Google’s three-way device strategy, “innovating at the crossroads of hardware, software and machine learning.” I am.

