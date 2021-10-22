Snapchat wants to strengthen parental controls and make itself safer for teens





While Instagram and Facebook are increasingly scrutinizing how to manage teenage viewers, Snap is working on a range of family safety tools to give the youngest user a safer experience. We are taking steps to ensure that.

In an interview with WSJ Tech Live (via TechCrunch) this week, CEO Evan Spiegel talks about his vision of allowing parents to hold their teens’ hands while their kids navigate Snapchat. rice field. One of the goals of this product is to open dialogue between parents and children about their app experience, says Spiegel, working with parents in an era when similar platforms are having a negative impact on teens. I want to do it. In this interview, Spiegel also mentioned that there is an in-house parental control system for a work called the Family Center.

The company is not yet ready to share the details of these extended parental controls, but according to a statement given to The Verge, the parental tools we are developing endanger privacy. It aims to provide parents with better insights to protect their children in a non-exposed manner. Data security is legally compliant and is provided free of charge to families within Snapchat.

Last month, Snap announced its adoption of a global head of platform safety. This head is responsible for organizing and actively maintaining a company’s safety strategy. In a statement, a spokesperson said that our overall goal is to educate and empower young people to make the right choices to make online more secure, as parents navigate the digital world. It states that it is to help partner with the child.

Evan Spiegel: … Regulators are always catching up

Snapchat’s current parent tools exist, but none are as invasive or detailed as third-party services such as Bark and Apple’s recently proposed system for iMessage. Still, third-party tools are currently limited to popular devices such as the iPhone, and that’s not the only drawback.

Allowing a third party to collect information about teenagers in the name of child safety sets a dangerous precedent for privacy and the security set in that collected information. The potential for advanced surveillance to compromise overall privacy and security was a key factor in the September delay in Apple CSAM scanning technology in iOS 15. If Snapchat allows other users (parents) to see what their kids are doing remotely, privacy holes can be punched somewhere with additional consequences. ..

While parents would find it beneficial to have more options for monitoring their children, Spiegel opens conversations about the technologies parents are using in their children and navigates confusing communications on these platforms. It states that you should learn how to do it.

Spiegel also spoke positively about the human factors of the company and how the company should do more to help regulators. Regulators will always catch up unless companies actively promote the health and well-being of their communities. In May, the company was filed in a lawsuit after the death of a teenager who died from cyberbullying. At the time, the company responded by yanking API access from two anonymous messaging applications. Allowing them seems like an oversight for a company that accommodates communications for minors. Spiegel wants the Family Center to offer Snapchat gracefully to parents and protect teens without compromising the privacy of everyone.

