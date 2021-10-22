Meet the innovators selected as finalists for the 2021 SKS Startup Showcase





Each year, we use technology to call for innovators to disrupt our diet, preparation, and our involvement with food, and ultimately improve. We receive Startup Showcase applications from every corner of our global food system and learn about ideas that can help us make a difference and shape the future of food and kitchen. Ultimately, our editorial team will select around 10 finalists to represent the most unique and innovative ideas in food technology.

In the eighth year, the SKS Startup Showcase served as a starting point for some of today’s most interesting food technology startups. Showcase graduates from a variety of companies, including smart stove and food delivery startup Tovala, food delivery package startup SavrPak, and upcoming Shark Tank contestant IncrEDIBLEats, will join the world of food innovation. Influencing.

Each finalist has the opportunity to pitch on stage at the 2021 Smart Kitchen Summit. This is virtually done in just a few weeks on November 9th and 10th.

If you want to see the finalists’ marketing and need the opportunity to network with top food and kitchen technology leaders and the latest start-ups, get your SKS ticket here.

Meet the 2021 Startup Showcase Finalists.

AIGecko is enhancing its touchless checkout kiosk using an AI-powered food recognition API. Customers can select foods and place them in the kiosk and use artificial intelligence to promote recognition of both face and food at the kiosk. Guests can also get nutritional information on their dishes and connect to nutrition specialists via the connected app. Blix is ​​a smart food maker that promises to eliminate both the preparation and cleanup of cooking meals from scratch. Blix includes a smart lid with integrated blades and RFID tags for consistent results every time you cook. Castiron is a central hub and platform for independent kitchen-based chefs to sell their work directly to customers. It also includes resources and a community of creators to support and grow your business. According to Castiron, customers are sold and sold by bakeries, juicers, jammers, and similar cooks. Chocomake is a smart home chocolate maker and ingredient kit developed by a female-led startup launched in 2022. This appliance allows users to create custom varieties. Of chocolate of various shapes, compositions and textures. Chocomake helps with allergies and dietary restrictions and makes it easy to prepare, clean up and produce vegan, non-GMO, sugar-free chocolate. Clew is a countertop appliance that grinds, heats, dries household food waste in 2 hours and converts it into shelf-stable food. A stable material that can be refined into compost or put into a recycling stream for further processing. After processing with the Clew appliance, the amount of waste is reduced by more than 80% by mass. The crew is working on an early prototype. Mezuri is building a containerized robot restaurant called Auto Kitchen. The Restaurant in a Box business leverages automation and shipping containers to power a fully autonomous kitchen where each dish can be cooked, dished and packed. Mezli’s founder and CEO told The Spoon that automated kitchens can go 48 hours or make 300 meals (whichever comes first) before requesting service from non-robot workers. Natufia is an integrated and automated indoor smart hydroponic kitchen garden created for home food production. The smart kitchen garden can grow up to 32 at the same time as automatic watering and lighting, providing 40 seed pod users. Natuf’s customers can grow everything from leafy vegetables and microgreens to vegetables and flowers. Ottonomy creates autonomous robots that enable contactless delivery of food and retail products. Ottonomy robots can operate in both indoor and outdoor environments without the need for human surveillance for navigation. The company claims that its proprietary software enables fully autonomous operations in crowded and unpredictable environments such as airports, malls and office buildings. Culineer is a platform where farms can educate and communicate with consumers looking for locally produced food. Consumers often don’t know how to cook everything they might buy directly from the farm, but farmers don’t have the resources and time to provide food-level education. Culineer fills that gap with recipes, harvest updates, education and peer support. This allows the farm to improve customer satisfaction and customer retention. WSVC is an appliance company that invented a new type of multipurpose microwave oven with traditional microwave cooking and Waterless Sous Vide Cooking (WSVC). WSVC cooks food with consistently low heat, similar to sous vide, but without a water bath and vacuum seal. WSVC will debut for the first time at the 2021 Smart Kitchen Summit.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thespoon.tech/meet-the-innovators-selected-as-finalists-for-the-2021-sks-startup-showcase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos