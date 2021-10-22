Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review: The Best Android Smartwatch?





Samsung and Google have become closer partners than ever before, working with the new Galaxy Watch 4 Series. Samsung used to sell its own Galaxy Watch running its Tizen OS. Meanwhile, Google is trying to help manufacturers adopt the Apple Watch with Wear OS. Currently, the two efforts are combined. So does the Galaxy Watch 4 Series bring out the best from both Google and Samsung? Or should we keep waiting for the equivalent Apple Watch in the Android world? Here is my review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series is divided into two models, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Each comes in two sizes, and all models are available in Bluetooth only and LTE variations. The price of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 is Rs. 23, 999 and Rs. 28,999 for the Bluetooth-only variant and the LTE variant, respectively. The price of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 is Rs. 26,999 rupees 31,999 for the same variant, respectively.

You can get a 42mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for 31,999, but an LTE variant of the same size will push you back with Rs. 36,999. Finally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm is priced at Rs. 34,999 rupees 36,999 for Bluetooth and LTE variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design and specifications

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic take a completely different design approach. The former appeals to active people looking for a compact device for tracking fitness, but the Watch 4 Classic looks like a traditional watch. I had a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for this review.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and a rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is luxurious and comes with a stainless steel case, which makes it heavier when worn. It has a rotating bezel, reminiscent of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3 (review). This rotating bezel had a satisfying click-feeling feedback, and I never had to guess the dialed input again. Not only that. It can also be used to move around the clock and within various functions, which is convenient.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, which is slightly lower than the rotating bezel. It comes with a protective Gorilla Glass DX so you don’t have to worry about scratching your display. There are two buttons on the right side. The upper one is red and acts as a home button, the other is the back button. Press and hold the home button to bring up Bixby on your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The case has a lug that extends outward to hold the watch’s fluoroelastomer strap. The included strap was soft to the touch and did not irritate the skin during the review period. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic uses a 20mm strap and you can switch to your favorite standard strap. The included strap has a quick release pin for easy removal.

Below the Watch 4 Classic is the Samsung BioActive sensor. This allows you to measure your heart rate and SpO2. It also calculates body composition in conjunction with the side button electrodes. Internationally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can track blood pressure and read ECG, but these features are not yet available in India. Samsung told Gadget 360 that it is working with relevant stakeholders to bring these features to India. The top of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a microphone and the speaker is on the left. Equipped with the largest 361mAh battery in the series, it charges wirelessly using the included charger.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic accepts standard 20mm watch strap

Without the strap, the Watch 4 Classic weighs about 52g. I found this to be noticeable, especially when I was wearing my watch on the bed. The Galaxy Watch 4 may be better suited for tracking sleep, and smaller sizes may be more useful during your workout.

Samsung has adopted new hardware for the Watch 4 Classic. It features the company’s proprietary Exynos W920 dual-core processor, which is clocked at 1.18GHz. It also has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, of which about 7GB is available to users. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic supports Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and four satellite navigation systems. Samsung also manages the IP68 rating of this watch and is said to be water resistant up to 5 ATMs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Software

This is where the Samsung-Google partnership comes into play. Samsung has integrated its own Tizen OS into Wear OS. This is what these new wearables do with OneUI customization. My Galaxy Watch 4 Classic unit had an August security patch. Unlike other Wear OS smartwatches that use the Wear OS app to pair with your smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 requires the Galaxy Wearable app. This is the first tip for Samsung to control Wear OS on this smartwatch. Galaxy Watch 4 can only be paired with Android smartphones running Android 6.0 or later. Unlike previous Galaxy Watch models, at least iOS isn’t yet supported.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic turned out to be highly customizable. You can choose from multiple watch faces and download more. Not only that. You can also customize the dials of these watches by choosing the color of the dials and the hands of the clocks. For some faces, you can also add certain complications to display more information.

Google app available on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The UI of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a bit different from the typical Wear OS smartwatch. You need to swipe down from the top of the screen to access the quick toggle and swipe up to see the installed apps. Swipe right from the lock screen to see notifications, and swipe left to see tiles, which are widgets for most features of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. When I get the stock Google app for contacts, calendars, messages, etc., it seems that the skin has been changed for One UI. Google Maps is available on Watch and has a Play Store, so you can download Android apps that support Wear OS.

Press and hold the home button to pop up Bixby. Yet another sign that Samsung is calling a shot here. Bixby is the only watch assistant and you need to sign in before you can listen to your Samsung account. Bixby wasn’t my favorite digital assistant. I missed the Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. At this time, we can expect the Google Assistant to be included in this watch in future software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Performance and Battery Life

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches I’ve ever used. The UI was responsive and the hardware didn’t feel like it was running out of steam. If you turn the bezel quickly, the UI will manage to catch up and react. You can access notifications for the watch itself, enter or dictate a reply to the watch, or choose from a list of predefined quick replies.

The Galaxy Wearable app is used to manage the settings on the Galaxy Watch 4, but all health metrics are displayed in the Samsung Health app. If you want to pair this device with a smartphone other than Samsung, you need to download it. I used the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to track my workouts and was pleased with the watch’s ability to track specific exercises. However, instead of choosing traditional strength training like the Apple Watch, you had to choose each exercise each time. Still, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic tracks individual exercises pretty well. Auto-tracking is available for several types of activities, and the watch detected them during the review period.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic accurately tracks your heart rate

The step tracking on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is fairly accurate, with this smartwatch tracking 1,003 steps for every 1,000 steps manually counted while walking. In terms of distance, the Galaxy Watch 4 measured 1.02km at a distance of 1km. Heart rate tracking on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was in the same range as treadmill readings and Apple Watch SE (review). However, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could fail to register heart rate while tracking a workout.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s sleep tracking was also accurate, and the watch kept track of when I went to bed and when I woke up correctly. Get a complete breakdown of the various stages of sleep in the Samsung Health app. It also has the ability to track blood oxygen levels during sleep. Settings that need to be enabled in the Samsung Health app. Samsung has introduced a snoring detection feature that records you during sleep using your smartphone’s microphone. I enabled it, but the watch couldn’t detect snoring during the review period.

The SpO2 readings on the watch were always above 95%. This is a good range for a healthy person. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can also display stress level measurements. For body composition analysis, you need to press and hold the two buttons on the side. These buttons have small electrodes that the Watch 4 Classic can combine with sensors at the bottom to calculate indicators such as BMI, muscle mass, and fat mass. Comparing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic readings with the scale readings showed a difference in water weight, but there was a slight deviation in the other indicators. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shouldn’t be treated as a medical device, but it can track a variety of health indicators fairly accurately.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic allows SpO2 tracking and body composition analysis

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a speaker so you can make calls with the watch itself. There was no problem with receiving a call from the clock, and when I raised my face, the speaker volume was sufficient. You can also use the speakers to play music, but the volume is not loud or the battery life is not long.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ran for about a day and a half in my usage. This included tracking training every morning and receiving WhatsApp notifications throughout the day. The clock also tracks your night’s sleep. I had to charge it by the evening of the second day. I didn’t measure SpO2 and body composition frequently with my watch. Also, SpO2 tracking and snoring detection are disabled by default. If you enable all of these with an always-on display, you can expect this watch to have a shorter battery life. I haven’t tested the standard Galaxy Watch 4, but due to the small battery, I think it will run for a little over a day with similar usage.

Charging the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was a slow process. It was 23% in 30 minutes and 43% in 1 hour. It took more than two hours to fully charge the watch. You may need to plan when to charge accordingly.

verdict

The Galaxy Watch 4 model is the first product launched as a result of a partnership between Samsung and Google. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best Android wearables I’ve used, but it has some drawbacks you need to know before taking the plunge. First, the UI is much more on Samsung than on Google, and you’ll get a better experience when paired with your Samsung smartphone. The use of Bixby seemed strange and the Google Assistant would have been better. Finally, charging is slow and faster charging definitely helps.

If you’re looking for a premium and feature-rich Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is for you. These models are expensive compared to some competing products, but their features are unrivaled. For active individuals, we recommend the Galaxy Watch 4 over the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

