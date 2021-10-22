2021 Taiwan Innotech Expo synchronizes physical and online exhibitions, piloting innovation in both real and virtual environments, leading Taiwan’s digital wave





Taipei, Taiwan-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Taiwan Innotek Expo in 2021 will hold its grand opening on October 14, this year, and the Expo will integrate both virtual and physical environments into three themes. It was the first year that the exhibition was held online and offline. Among them was the Innovation Pilot Pavilion, which focused on innovative technologies that could be implemented in the industry within the next five years. Apart from the technology exhibition, the exhibition was also expanded to international forums and technology presentations. The exposition invited everyone to a technical symposium with over 300 inventions.

The TIE virtual platform led interdisciplinary collaboration and connectivity with the world

As the pandemic slowed, event organizers and organizers decided to revive the familiar physical exhibits, and the Department of Industrial Development will showcase 45 innovative technologies and many creative highlights online. bottom. The interface of this online exhibition was very intuitive and easy to use. Visitors were immediately able to see four key contents in the pull-down menu: virtual exhibits with special themes, technology forums, technology presentations, and technology focus. Visitors could see a large number of professional and technical clips, and there was a media-only wall where visitors could be exposed to an innovative collection of information.

From tech forums to tech presentations: The Innovation Pilot Pavilion enriches your day with knowledge

At the Innovation Pilot Pavilion, the Department of Industrial Development hosted three exciting technology presentations and matchmaking conferences, with the first theme of the Grand Opening Day being smart innovation. The other two conferences, “Zero Touch Pandemic Prevention” and “Green Manufacturing,” were held on October 19th and 22nd, respectively. The day after the grand opening (October 15th), the long-awaited innovative technology forum was held with the participation of domestic and foreign IP experts from TSMC and MediaTek to help decipher the new 5G economy. Virtual exhibitions and forums will continue online after the physical exhibition, with the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia at the 8th Innovative Technology Strategic Partnership Conference led by the Bureau of Industrial Technology on October 21st. Experts from governments, companies, academia, and research institutes from inside and outside Taiwan gathered together to create a post-pandemic era between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries.

Production and research work together to bring sharp and sophisticated creative technology in six key areas

The Department of Industrial Development, the Department of Industrial Technology, the Department of Small and Medium Enterprises, the National Development Council, and the Department of Defense use all the tricks to showcase six innovations in presenting innovative masterpieces in Taiwan’s industrial sector. Areas of expertise: smart manufacturing, digital transformation, smart living, advanced medicine, defense and aerospace, treasures of technology. It shows Taiwan’s incredible potential for R & D and its global reach.

The Department of Industrial Development also called on 14 leading SMEs, carefully selected by the Ministry of Economy, to showcase their latest products and services, including: Vacuum subsystem technology and services to be published in Taiwan. During the expo, Highlight Tech Corp exhibited IoT-based status monitoring solutions and smart exhaust monitoring systems for semiconductor devices. Gudeng started with traditional mold processing, continued to improve its technology, and succeeded in entering the semiconductor industry in 1999. This time, Gudeng exhibited an EUV pod that plays an important role in advanced semiconductor processes. Finally, Buffalo Machinery Co. Exhibited AXILE G8. It can be integrated into a smart factory system to ensure 24-hour automated operation with no unexpected downtime.

At this 2021 Taiwan Innotek Expo, 3D exhibits of cutting-edge technology, technology forums, technology presentations and other exciting activities were held daily until the closing. TIE invites everyone to become familiar with cutting-edge technology, gain insight into the dynamics of the global market, and engage in collaborative business opportunities. The 2021 Taiwan Innotech Expo held a physical and virtual exhibition at the same time on October 14, revealing new technologies and facilitating commercial discussions both online and offline.

Link to online exhibition: https: //tie.twtm.com.tw/

