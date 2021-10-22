Trilogy price, release date, video





Image: Rockstar Games

All sorts of leaks and rumors have been heard since Rockstar first announced that it was remastering the first three 3D Grand Theft Auto games, until the developers finally officially confirmed their existence two weeks ago. I flew around. Today, they announced the release date of the digital version on November 11th and the official price to soothe your eyes. And finally, a video footage comparing the original and the remaster.

The official page of the game’s rock star is released, revealing that the classic murder fest trilogy GTA III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas will be yours in 20 days if you get the digital version became. For all types of physical editions, December 6th in Europe and December 7th in the United States. Each of these versions costs as much as $ 60 on a PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox.

Of course, you’re getting three absolutely huge games here, so $ 60 may not seem that bad right away. That alone was talking about games from 17 to 20 years old. In short, announcing a pre-order within the next three weeks and slapping at a premium price requires players to exercise a lot of trust.

However, this just-released video gives you a glimpse of what the three games look like compared to the original.

The game site explains that the game was remastered by Grove Street Games, the same Florida studio that ported the original version to mobile. They’ve always done a good job with them, but of course, 20 years later, no one hands them the opportunity to play them yet to feel how they work.

What has been updated? Rockstar brings to life these beloved worlds with all the new levels of detail, including high-resolution textures, increased draw distance, and Grand Theft Auto V-style control and targeting for your game, with amazing new lighting and environments. Explains that there is an upgrade. Combined with the video above, it doesn’t immediately suggest the dream of a classic GTAV engine game.

In fact, Grove Street has made improvements using Unreal Engine. This not only cleans the texture, but also upgrades the controls, UI, and all trophies that kids love. Rockstar explains that the update also includes:

Improved targeting and lock-on aiming, updated weapons and radio station wheels, and updated minimaps with enhanced navigation allow players to set waypoints to their destinations, update achievements, trophies, and more. I did. The Nintendo Switch version also features switch-specific controls such as gyro aiming, touchscreen camera zoom, pan, and menu selection. The PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new achievements via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

The PC specs provide some clues as to how spectacular the improvements are, and they are fairly low. The minimum requirement is i5-2700 / FX-6300 with 8GB RAM and GTX760 2GB / Radeon R9 280. The recommended technology does not yet extend many PCs: i7-6600K / Ryzen 5 2600, 16GB RAM, and GTX 970 4GB / Radeon RX570 These are graphics cards from 5 years ago. However, it occupies 45GB of hard drive. The largest original version of the game, San Andreas, was only 4.6GB at release.

Things definitely look a lot better, and if this is really a texture upgrade than a real remaster, it’s leaning towards smart movements with a much more cartoonish feel. Cartoons allow a lot, but trying to portray them more realistically would have seemed quite annoying. However, the atmosphere is very different from the original, which is currently not available for purchase.

As usual, especially in this case, do not pre-order video games that the press has never had.

Updated: 10/22/21, 09:05 am ET: This post adds that Rockstar has uploaded video footage of running games since its first release and released more specific details about the upgrade. Updated to do.

