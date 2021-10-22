Google halves revenue share of in-app subscriptions on Play Store





Google has further tweaked the pricing for apps hosted on the Google Play app store, allowing certain developers to slice larger pies. This change especially affects apps that rely on recurring subscription revenue.

Previously, Google made a 30% reduction in the first year when subscriptions were active, and a 15% reduction in the years that followed. Now Google takes only 15 percent savings from the beginning.

Some apps that fit the Play Media Experience Program, such as apps for distributing books and streaming video and audio, also see a cut as low as 10%. Developers must opt ​​in to participate in the program.

In March, Google reduced its share of pre-purchase or in-app purchase revenue from 30% to 15% for the first $ 1 million annually earned by app developers. This change was made shortly after Apple introduced a similar change in the App Store, but Google’s transactions were a bit more appealing. (Apple’s App Store pricing for in-app subscriptions is still close to what Google is replacing with the Play Store.)

However, this new change to the subscription pricing structure has nothing to do with overall revenue. It’s universal.

There are several reasons for the move. Like Apple, Google faces increased regulatory oversight of how app stores are managed and their relationships with third-party developers. Google may want the incident and public image to be helped by change.

In addition, as TechCrunch reports, Google has been trying to bring more developers to trial and attract more media makers and app readers for some time.

The new pricing structure will begin on January 1, 2022.

