PUZZLE X takes Frontier Material Technology to the next level in Barcelona

Barcelona, ​​Spain, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-From November 16th to 18th, Barcelona will be hosting the first edition of PUZZLE X. This is an initiative focused on building a better future for humanity along the United States using Materials Deep Tech. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Organized by Fira de Barcelona, ​​Advanced Materials Future Preparedness Taskforce (AMPT) and Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCB), PUZZLE X features annual events and 365-day venture builders to build a global ecosystem of Materials DeepTech startups. It contains.

The first edition will be held at the Gran Via venue with the Smart City Expo World Congress and Tomorrow.Mobility. The three-day event will bring sort leaders in innovation, deep technology science, sustainability, industry and technology investment.Nobel Laureate, Konstantin Novoselov; Pablo Rodolguez, Ambassador [X], Google’s Moonshot Factory; Hyperloop Transportation Technologies CEO Andrs De Len; INBRAIN Neuroelectronics CEO and co-founder Carolina Aguilar is one of the keynote speakers. The event will also be livestreamed via the PUZZLEX digital platform for those who cannot attend directly.

Frontier Materials start-ups in biotechnology, nanoelectronics and graphene applications will market their products and market in front of an international panel of investors from Silicon Valley to Europe and Asia at the X-BIT Showcase and X-PITCH Investor Session. Will be exhibited. In addition, the event features real-time graphic facilitation to visually convey the key concepts that emerged in the keynotes and panel discussions.

Future building block

Quantum materials, low-dimensional materials, 2D materials such as graphene, frontier and advanced materials such as intelligent composites have a significant impact on industries such as energy, mobility, healthcare, construction, electronics, textiles and connectivity. It’s a great tool for driving innovation to impact society. To achieve this goal, Puzzle X will focus on four SDGs each year, and by 2021, these will be SDG 3, Health and Welfare. SDG 9, Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure; SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and SDG 13, Climate Change Countermeasures.

Puzzle X Venture

With the support of Spain’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, the Government of Catalonia and the City Council of Barcelona, ​​AMPT has partnered with MWCB to build a venture ecosystem that accelerates innovative startups with globally scalable solutions. PUZZLE X Venture Barcelona will be the world’s first entrepreneurial hub for Materials Deep Tech companies, establishing Barcelona as the epicenter of Frontier Materials and the SDGs.

