How to use the new Google TV app





The Google TV app wants to keep all your views in one place. Image: Google

If you have an Android smartphone, you may have recently seen the Google Play Movies & TV app transform into what’s simply called Google TV. But what is this new app and digital storefront? And how do you make access to streaming services easier? Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new Google TV.

The new Google TV app for Android follows the lead of Chromecast software with Google TV streaming sticks. The interface and key features are the same, allowing you to synchronize your viewing progress across multiple devices. The idea is that Google TV acts as a one-stop hub for everything you want to see.

And understanding where you can find your movie or TV show isn’t always easy when it comes to Google.If you log in with the same Google account, you may have noticed that everything you purchased from Google Movies & TV appears on YouTube (on the web, on the left).[映画]Click).

Google TV continues to recommend new content. Screenshot: Google TV

That’s still true, but Google TV needs to be easier to watch outside of YouTube, including content purchased and content purchased directly from Google. Loading the app will give you lots of suggestions on how to spend money on the latest movies and TV shows.

All purchased products will be carried over from Google Movies & TV, as well as your profile and payment information, so if you were using a previous app, you don’t have to start over. You can add new streaming services.After tapping your profile picture (upper right)[サービスの管理]Tap to add compatible apps that are already installed on your phone.

A variety of third-party services are supported, including Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV +, and of course YouTube TV, but your choice depends on your device and your country of residence. There is a slight discrepancy between what you can get with the actual physical Google TV device and what you can get with the Google TV Android app.

This is the first advantage of Google TV. It’s easier to find what you’re watching on multiple services. Secondly, it’s also easier to sync the list you want to see across multiple devices. Tap the watchlist icon in the app to see previously bookmarked movies and shows.[無料]Tap to see the content available in the apps you’ve already subscribed to (thus it’s not free, but you don’t have to pay extra).

Google TV integrates multiple streaming services. Screenshot: Google TV

You can bookmark content from devices with Google TV installed or Chromecast with Google TV. You can also save items to your watchlist from Google search on the web or mobile, as long as you’re signed in to the appropriate Google account. Try searching for movies and TV shows. In most cases[ウォッチリスト]A button is displayed. Information box on the right.

As before, you can buy and rent digital content directly from Google instead of streaming it through a subscribed app.This option[ホーム]Appears on the tab[ショップ]You can find out more from the tabs. on the other hand,[ライブラリ]In the tab you can find everything you have purchased before. This content can also be synced to your device for offline viewing using a small download button.

This is Google, so search should work pretty well. You can tap the search button at the top of the interface or use HeyGoogle’s voice commands to find what you’re looking for. For example, you can use search terms to be quite creative, such as searching for a particular genre of movies for a particular decade, or a TV show featuring a particular actor.

Tap your profile picture (upper right), then select Google TV settings and parental controls if you want to set an age limit for the types of materials you can view. These controls are PIN protected, but they don’t seem to be fully integrated with Android’s main parental control settings. This will probably be done in the future.

You can sync your watchlist across multiple devices. Screenshot: Google TV

From the same Google TV settings menu, manage downloads stored on your device, change the quality of content synced to your device, and enable binge watching when this option is turned on. You can select it. Watching will automatically play after the current watching.

The Google TV app for Android also acts as a remote control for compatible Android TV and Google TV devices. Assuming you are on the same Wi-Fi network as the device your smartphone controls, you can see it by tapping the floating remote control button that appears in the lower right corner of the Google TV app.

And finally, what about iPhones and iPads? So far, the iOS and iPad OS apps are still Google Movies & TV, and Google hasn’t said anything about replacing it with Google TV yet, but in the end, streaming content no matter what device you’re using. We assume that you will create a unified experience and method for iOS. ..

