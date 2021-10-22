Why 6G Hardware Is Important: For “Made in America”





IBM is famous for causing an incredible plunge to young entrepreneur Bill Gates in 1980 when Microsoft licensed the DOS operating system to other computer makers.

IBM believes its value lies in hardware, not software, and this mistake has become legendary. And the mistake is probably behind at least part of today’s dangerous bankruptcy debate that it doesn’t matter who builds the hardware, as long as the United States creates technology, standards, and software.

This perspective is one of several reasons why the United States has lost in-depth innovations such as quantum, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, semiconductors, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing for decades. It is also one of the reasons why China has taken the lead in 5G hardware and global expansion.

The world is chasing the countries that are leading the development of new technologies. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is increasing its share of the world’s 5G infrastructure. The Chinese government has long recognized the importance of gaining global power and influence through economic and technological control. Hardware control is part of their growth. As other parts of the world continue to buy Chinese hardware, over time the world will buy that software as well.

Does the same thing happen with 6G? If so, we not only lose jobs and economic growth, but also put our business and our country at greater risk. It’s easy to imagine a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure, but an even more violent approach can be as devastating as a supply line disconnect.

The risks of this type of supply chain became apparent during a pandemic that saw how dependent we were on masks and ventilators in China and other countries. The United States, a country where large-scale manufacturing capacity was essential to win World War II, was confused.

Consider the potential impact on transportation only. Continuing the current path, in a relatively short period of time, self-driving cars, including trucking goods across the United States, could become dependent on Chinese-made hardware and software.

What if China decides to stop delivering parts to 6G hardware? What should i do? What do other countries do?

You need to decide now if you are ready to do this in 6G. Each new generation of mobile technology will take about 10 years to develop and deploy, but 6G research is already underway. As the pace of each generation accelerates, commercial deployment of 6G could be as early as 2028 or 2029.

Given some of the challenges at hand, such as clean energy, electric vehicle manufacturing, and infrastructure changes, we need to understand how to keep more of these jobs in the United States.

I recommend doing it now to position the United States to get the most out of 6G in the manufacturing industry.

Get rid of allergies to industrial strategy. Technology policy expert Robert Atkinson makes a compelling argument about the need to develop and implement a national industrial strategy to reaffirm America’s leadership. He points out that market magic does not always serve the national interest. The government has stimulated significant technological developments and has supported several technology award winners in materials science, computing, aviation and other fields. Take steps to revitalize your country’s development of technical talent while making our country more attractive to the highest spirits of the world. After all, the United States, which accounts for only 5% of the world’s population, cannot claim that all the wise people we need were born here. Michael Savvidas of the Center for Strategic and International Studies makes a compelling claim to 6G’s human-centered strategy, noting that H1-B visa denial rates continue to rise. US manufacturing is more efficient and profitable. Similar to building a Navy submarine, all aspects of 6G, including hardware, require industrial capabilities. If necessary, the US Government should consider the economic incentives and support needed to create and maintain its industrial capacity.

Looking to the potential of 6G, we need to go far beyond high-speed Internet services and amazing virtual reality.

6G can help reverse current weaknesses in deep technology innovation and even avoid the supply chain risks mentioned above. This enables a whole new level of rapid prototyping, computer-aided design, and manufacturing, enabling you to act quickly to avoid supply chain risks in an emergency. For example, even if a manufacturer ultimately decides to be cost-effective to build a ventilator abroad, 6G should dramatically improve the ability to spin critical parts in large numbers in a matter of days. ..

Since the idea that hardware isn’t really important has become part of our business mindset, how can manufacturing and 6G help close the big gap that could be filled in China? You need to think about it.

The good news is that we have tremendous manufacturing opportunities. 6G adoption needs to be planned now to solve many of today’s economic, labor, climate and national security challenges and prevent serious new problems from becoming a reality.

Let’s move now to lead in 6G.

Samuel S. Visner is a Technical Fellow and former director of the MITER Federal Government-sponsored National Cybersecurity Research and Development Center. He is also a professor of cybersecurity at Georgetown University.

