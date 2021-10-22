Google succumbs to Android enterprise security





Google today launched the Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program, the latest effort to enhance the security of Android Enterprise, along with some new features and tools for Android 12.

Android 12 will be available on Pixel smartphones and will be available on other devices later this year, adding default enterprise security features to the operating system. Employees have access to more privacy controls that work apps can access device data, and IT administrators have more controls to apply management configurations on enterprise devices.

Employees using Android 12 can approve or deny sensor-related permissions such as the location and camera of the Work Profile app, if the IT administrator allows it. IT managers can give employees this same control with fully managed devices. Google wrote in a blog post about Android 12 security.

Other security features in Android 12 include the ability for administrators to set up Wi-Fi networks for their employees using network APIs that don’t require location permissions. Google has also added controls to help IT teams mitigate risk and monitor business data more closely. For example, IT departments can determine which input method editor (IME) employees can use on their personal devices to reduce the risk of using a rogue keyboard. Capture device data.

The latest version of the OS also includes new password complexity controls to protect corporate data, and work profile network logs to add work data controls and reports.

Bug Bounty Google’s new program will offer up to $ 250,000 for a full exploit on Pixel devices running Android Enterprise, Google says.

The Android Management API is also intended to simplify the management of enterprises using Android Enterprise with enterprise mobility management tools. Cloud-based APIs aim to ensure that these organizations receive new enterprise features with default set best practices and Android Enterprise recommendations.

In addition, enterprises can use the new Android Management API extensibility framework to modify Android Management API capabilities and use signals on their devices to trigger policy changes to meet changing business needs.

Google has also built APIs and tools to support Zero Trust on Android. Today we are announcing partnerships with identity companies such as Okta, Ping Identity and ForgeRock, going beyond WebView for authentication and using custom tabs instead. “It gives apps more control over the web experience and makes the transition between native and web content more seamless. It relies on WebView,” the company explained.

“WebView is a flexible and powerful component for rendering web content, but custom tabs are more up-to-date and full-featured, allowing identity providers to collect device trust signals and improve employee security. , You can enable single sign-on between the app and the web. ”In today’s news blog post, senior product manager Rajeev Pathak wrote.

