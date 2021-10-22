Will the “golden age” of technology investment continue?Three venture capitalists jump in during a conversation hosted by Steve Kaplan of the Polsky Center





Published Friday, October 22, 2021

In all respects, 2021 was the flagship year of technology investment and revenue. And, thanks in part to the remote business environment that venture capitalists are encouraging to look across the coast, more and more money is pouring into markets like Chicago.

Sach Chitnis, co-founder and partner of Chicago-based venture fund Jump Capital, talked about appealing to Chicago’s pre-pandemic technology investors, a city of elevated roads when it comes to technology. When people aren’t flying, they aren’t flying over.

But will the boom of casting new unicorns every day continue? And does the flood of capital pose a particular danger?

These were one of the questions raised in last week’s 6th Annual Technology Outlook. This is a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Chicago Executive Club, exploring where the technology market is heading.

Chitnis, one of the three early-stage venture capital investors on the panel, shared his insights with panelist Mar Hershenson, co-founder and managing partner of Palo Alto’s Pearl Ventures. Dana Wright, managing partner of Chicago-based MATH Venture Partners. The conversation was moderated by Steve Kaplan, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance Neubauer Family Achievement at the University of Chicago Booth Business School and Kesenich EP Faculty Director of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Kaplan set the stage by running numbers that show tremendous growth in transaction value and revenue.

According to Kaplan, we are certainly in the midst of a golden age.

In the first three quarters of this year, venture capital investment in the United States rose from $ 166.4 billion to $ 238.7 billion last year as a result of the surge in funding rounds. The exit value of tech startups, which has risen slowly since 2016, surged to $ 582.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to the $ 289 billion achieved last year overall.

Venture funds, on the other hand, have an average internal rate of return of 40% per year, and even median fund investors are more profitable than investing in traditional index funds.

Surprisingly, according to Kaplan, the average (venture) fund has outperformed the S & P 500 by 60% to 100% in the last decade.

Public tech stocks are also far outperforming in the market, with the iShares Technology Index rising 75% since its launch in January 2020, while the S & P 500 has risen 36%.

Chicago can claim a slight but increasing share of the gold rush. So far this year, 12 Chicago-based tech startups have become unicorns and have achieved a $ 1 billion valuation. This has increased the total number of unicorns in the city to 20. Throughout the third quarter, Chicago startups raised $ 5.5 billion, totaling less than $ 3 billion. In 2020.

Chicago is partly due to the concentration of transportation and logistics companies that have become attractive investments in the global supply chain turmoil and the fact that the investments planted a few years ago are now paying off. That’s what MATH Wright says.

However, the pandemic-fueled transition to remote work has also removed geographical barriers, and investors are now looking for good founders with good solutions and indicators in the country and in all parts of the world. ..

Hershenson said he rarely meets startups in person, and when Zoom’s background puts the founder on a beach in Hawaii or floats above a national park, the company’s headquarters is less important. ..

According to Hershenson, all of us in the Bay Area are now investing far away from home.

Does that mean the Bay Area will no longer be dominant in venture capital? Kaplan asked.

Hershenson laughed. Yeah, sure, I was watching it. That is already happening. Many venture funds, especially those big growth rounds, are still here, but it’s definitely spreading.

VCs are particularly excited about certain growth areas of technology.

Hershensons invests in technologies that address climate change, the evolving nature of work, and cryptocurrencies.

Sounds crazy, but we made the decision about a year ago. I plan to get on or off the boat. She talked about the cryptocurrency epidemic that she was worried about being hyped.

The space now feels a bit like dot-com. According to Herschenson, it’s really out of control. A great company will be built, it’s just that everyone is there.

In mathematics, investments tend to target companies that focus on customer acquisition, and Wright said it’s often wise to explore non-sexy opportunities that others aren’t looking for. The company is also beginning to investigate the possibilities of Web 3.0 and the more decentralized Internet.

Jump focuses on technology that addresses changes in banking and consumer behavior. In addition, we have invested heavily in infrastructure to enable cryptocurrency technology.

Many say it’s going to be the next Internet, but that’s reducing it, Chitnis said. It will replace the financial system and capital markets. Like natural sciences and biotechnology, investing in cryptocurrencies is a long game, he said.

There are no signs of a slowdown in capital inflows or investment. According to Wright, investors who invest later usually come early, take a spray-and-play approach to Series B rounds, invest large sums of money in multiple companies, and index to diversify risk. It is said that it is being created.

This raises some concerns, as many of these investors do not attend or strategically support startup boards. Founders may try to scale up before they have a solid unit economy, customer acquisition strategy, and other corporate components by making a lot of money in advance rather than step by step at proof points. Yes, and will run out of more capital, Wright said.

Ventures are more than money, Wright said. There are many buildings that take place behind the scenes.

Huge amounts of money are causing other challenges for VCs. According to Herschenson, choosing a company is much more difficult than it was ten years ago because of the faster investment settlement. The higher the rating, the higher the expectations and pressures for implementation, Chitonis said. And everywhere there is a war for talent.

Still, panelists are optimistic that betting on technology will lead to long-term success. Chitnis found that his portfolio companies are using their capital efficiently and achieving their earnings goals early.

“If you’re looking at where the opportunities for confusion are, are you betting on JP Morgan?” Chitonis said. “Or will JP Morgan really transform the industry by buying these startups?”

