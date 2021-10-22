This Google Pixel 6 case just stole one of the best features of the iPhone 13.





Thanks to a range of new third-party accessories, Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available with MagSafe accessories.

MagSafe’s compatibility with Moment’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases was first noticed by MKBHD Studio researcher David Imel. He visited Twitter and showed that some of the iPhone accessories were working properly when using Moment’s Pixel 6 case.

MagSafe is a proprietary magnetic technology originally created for the MacBook charging cable, but has been incorporated directly into all iPhones since Apple launched the iPhone 12. A magnet inside the phone surrounds the internal charging coil to secure the device in place and use MagSafe compatible accessories.

Moment has branded its own magnet array as (M) Force and promises to work well with “most MagSafe compatible accessories” including options such as wallets, sleeves and chargers. In addition, Moment’s own car and motorcycle mounts will work just fine.

As Imel points out in the video, the Pixel 6 clicks into place and charges when you secure your smartphone to the MagSafe charger. Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on whether the phone could get the full 15W of charging power that the iPhone lineup could manage to pull out.

Of course, for Android users with a Pixel 6, this news can be quite exciting. But given how hard Apple is working to block the ecosystem, the news that its technology has been rebranded for use in the Android case is certainly not too exciting. .. To be sure, increasing accessory sales is not a bad thing.

In Moment’s new case, you can buy Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro for $ 49.99. The company’s iPhone cases are available in a wide variety of colors, but so far they are only available in black. Therefore, if you are fully interested in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases, we may release new color options in the future.

