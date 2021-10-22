“Test-To-Go” system utilizing AI gets CE mark





Clinical AI company Sensyne Healthslicence and development partner Excalibur Healthcare Services have obtained regulatory certification in Europe, including the United Kingdom, for the Test-To-Go COVID-19 antigen testing system with Sensynes MagnifEye.

Test-To-Go systems with MagnifEye are marked as “Test to Go apps” including Excalibur Lateral Flow Test (LFT) with CE mark for self-testing and image analysis technology MagnifEye with Sensynes AI. CE is included. AI-enabled automated, accurate and consistent reading of Excalibur LFT results.

Excalibur is working with Sensyne to promote adoption and use throughout the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, and to use the COVID-19 Immunoflow Test throughout commercial and government settings.

MagnifEye is already in use as part of the NHS Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 testing program, and has read and recorded over one million immunoflow antigen tests to date. According to an independent study, using MagnifEye significantly improves the reading accuracy of the immunochromatography.

MagnifEye is a deep learning algorithm that can objectively read the COVID-19 lateral flow test with very high accuracy in less than 2 seconds, making the test positive, negative, void (test control lines visible). Classify as not (if not) or invalid (if the test fails). To meet quality control standards). MagnifEye uses the camera’s camera capabilities to read and interpret images of weak Lineson’s lateral flow, enhance its ability to identify positive tests, reduce fraudulent tests, and address infection control efforts. I will support you. This technique is also expected to identify low viral load COVID-19 cases that may have been missed. Depends on human readers.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: This is a major scientific achievement and we believe it is the world’s first product to develop a regulated software application using state-of-the-art AI to improve the accuracy of immunochromatography and reporting. .. This important milestone could have a significant positive impact on providing access to major commercial markets, improving COVID immunochromatographic reporting, and helping society recover from a pandemic.

The news highlights the great potential of MagnifEye technology to help automate and improve the accuracy of reading images in many diagnostic tests and medical imaging applications.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Excalibur Healthcare Services, added: This is a great result for UK technology and the partnership between the two UK-based companies. We are pleased to have obtained this regulatory certification on behalf of Excalibur and Sensyne. We are also particularly excited about the non-COVID diagnostic application being developed at Cambridge’s state-of-the-art laboratory.

