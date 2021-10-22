Hyatt CCO on Creating a Culture of Innovation in Enterprises





Hyatt CCO Mark Bond Lasek says the best leaders know they don’t have all the answers. Facilitating innovation throughout the business is listening and learning, he told insiders. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted the travel industry in 2020, but it’s also clear that business leaders don’t always have all the answers, said Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s best. Mark Bond Lasek, Chief Commercial Officer, told insiders.

“It really gave me the highest sense of humility as a leader,” he said. “We’re in these jobs because we have some answers or know where to find them, but we don’t know what’s in front of us, but together Had to be very transparent to our members who would do it to. “”

Vondrasek explained that his sense of humility, with an emphasis on listening and learning, is also essential to fostering a culture of innovation throughout the organization. For example, one of Hyatt’s most successful technologies over the past year has been website chat buttons and enhancements.

“We realized that we needed to meet people where they were,” said Fondrasek. “We are ready to travel, but we ask many guests who may have new questions, such as whether the pool is open, what the restaurant is, what has changed in the last few months, etc. Let me access the website. “

Vondrasek makes it easier for customers to interact with employees in live customer contact centers. “It was very valuable to open up the technological perspective and architecture,” he said. “You have to be careful not to miss such a thing.”

According to Vondrasek, C-suite leaders in every industry need to take four steps to foster a culture of innovation.

1. Listen and learn.

“Digital technology and the use of the iPhone are very important to many guests, but it’s also true that my dad never uses a smartphone to feel comfortable bypassing check-in and opening the door lock.” Said Vondrasek. “Technology that connects people and gives them choices, regardless of their level of comfort, is one of the key insights we have learned.”

2. Involve members early.

According to Fondolasek, when Hyatt plans to launch a new website or feature, guests and hotel owners will be able to incorporate it into their idea plans faster than ever, even at the wireframe stage. ..

“It’s imperative to take these members to the same room as our technology and business leaders and co-create them together,” he said. Regardless of the feature, “You may have a flawed end-customer assumption. You need to take that additional step by inviting the end customer to the architecture and building these technology features.”

3. Keep the purpose in mind.

“Our purpose at Hyatt is to take care of people at their best,” says Fondrasek. This includes understanding that the profile can vary significantly from trip to trip, whether the customer travels with a spouse or with a children’s soccer team. “It’s very important to make sure that our technology architecture respects it,” he said.

4. Open up opportunities for technology education and inspiration.

It’s important to stay close to the technology organization, and it’s also important to open up technology learning across the four barriers of business. “We spend a lot of time with partners who have developed technology in different industries,” said Fondrasek. “For example, some of our leaders told Peloton about the social experience and connectivity of gathering people, and it works from a technical point of view.”

Building better products and solutions

As Hyatt continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, Vondrasek is constantly thinking about the right initiatives and technologies to put the organization in front of guests who may return to travel in 18 months. I emphasized that. What really resonates with them?

“The first thing I saw was a group of leading consultancy firms compiling spreadsheets about when a business would recover,” he said. “I’ve always been troubled by that because at that moment I think I need to be very transparent about what you don’t know and open a dialogue that leads to better products and solutions.”

