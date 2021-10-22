With the launch of the Bermuda Incubator, DMZ aims to gain a foothold in the blockchain





The latest places in the DMZ are full of sun, beaches, surfing and preferably startups. The DMZ at the University of Liarson aims to open a new innovation incubator in Bermuda while at the same time deepening its involvement in blockchain technology.

A new startup incubator called i3 with a DMZ has partnered with InnoFund Limited. Based in Hamilton, Bermuda, the Inno Fund is an innovation hub that offers its own incubator and venture programming.

The DMZ emphasized the growing expertise in blockchain technology and how Bermuda has become known in InsurTech and FinTech. According to the DMZ, the new Bermuda innovation hub will act as a one-stop shop to help founders build cutting-edge technology and grow startups.

The government is prioritizing the innovation economy, making Bermuda the ideal pink sandbox for technology. “

Katlynn Sverko, DMZ’s satellite program manager, explained to BetaKit why the DMZ chose Bermuda.

The government prioritizes the innovation economy, making Bermuda an ideal pink sandbox for technology. Networking is widespread on the ground and our partners are very connected to the heartbeat of the industry and the island, Sverco said.

Sverko also confirmed that the DMZ is interested in Bermuda, given that the island is a paradise for blockchain technology. The DMZ wants to investigate further.

We hope that blockchain companies will have more access to startup support such as coaching, customers and capital. She said Bermuda is the perfect landscape to do this, while allowing close communities to develop further in a stable economic and political environment.

Canada’s slow acceptance of cryptocurrencies in financial and regulatory conditions makes it natural for the DMZ to look to Bermuda shorts and blockchain.

Canadian entrepreneurs were early innovators in the field, but regulators are slowly making changes to enable trading and access to cryptocurrencies and blockchain products. For example, a limited number of crypto asset management funds can be managed in Canada and only a handful have been approved through the CSA Regulatory Sandbox Program.

Many companies in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain have opted to do business outside Canada and the United States in favor of lighter restrictions. One such company is Mike Silagadze’s new asset management company, the slash-crypto fund. Former Top Hat founder and CEO launched a decentralized financial crypto fund, initially under the control of US $ 25 million, and moved to the Cayman Islands to operate there.

According to technology intelligence services Mondaq, in 2018 Bermuda introduced a new legal and regulatory framework designed to manage and regulate early coin offerings, the digital asset business, and InsurTech. The new legislation includes expected disclosure standards for early coin offerings, a dual-licensing system (including sandboxes) for anyone seeking to provide digital asset business services to the sector, and both InsureTech’s sandbox regime and innovation hub. Has been established.

The Bermuda Business Development Agency claims that the island has pioneered a strong regulatory and legislative framework for managing early coin offerings and digital asset businesses. The agency claims to test the company’s ideas, develop products and provide a quality environment and ecosystem for international growth.

The new DMZ incubator will give participants access to mentors, investor networks, expert-led workshops, and startup support provided at the DMZ headquarters in Toronto. Programming is designed to support global technology founders who are pursuing new business opportunities and working to live in Bermuda.

The incubator will accept five companies in the first cohort.

Gail Gorman is Director of the Inno Fund and Head of the Bermuda Program. As of October 22, the DMZ-powered i3 is embracing and welcoming startups with applications with minimally viable products and technology solutions with customer validation.

Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ, said the partnership offers significant growth opportunities for both technology founders and the Bermuda economy.

Between an ideal location, a wide range of niche industries, and a desirable lifestyle, Bermuda got it all, Snover said. Thanks to these fascinating products, the region has attracted many start-ups and top-notch technicians. The DMZ-powered i3 helps businesses drive innovation, establish profitable business connections, and drive job creation in Bermuda.

The DMZ has global partnerships with many accelerators and incubators. In addition to its location in Toronto, it also has offices in Innisfil (Ontario), Niagara Falls, the Caribbean, Tokyo, Cairo, Ho Chi Minh City, Mumbai, Amman, South Korea and New York City.

The DMZ’s latest accelerator, following the innovation hub 11 years ago, has recently abolished its core accelerator program and introduced a new incubator for early-stage startups.

In June, the DMZ officially announced an 18-month incubator program redesigned for early-stage businesses as Toronto’s Tech Hub continues to improve its approach to startup support. In the new model, the DMZ will acquire up to 2.5% stake from selected seed and pre-seed startups in exchange for physical services.

Innovation hubs have recently expanded programming for female entrepreneurs with the launch of a new networking platform, Launchpad.

DMZ graduates and current portfolio companies have recently raised $ 1 billion in joint funding. Milestones are the result of 424 investments collected by 194 incubator startups and graduates.

The DMZ also offers the Black Innovation Program (BIP), which received $ 1.2 million from the Ontario Government in March. These programs are now in their second year and aim to support black entrepreneurs and black-owned tech startups.

BIP offers many resources such as skill development workshops, sales and marketing training, mentorship, and dedicated workspaces. Government investment is diversified over a three-year period, providing $ 400,000 each year to the program.

The DMZ also announced at LinkedIn that it will collaborate with its relief and development organization, Penny Appeal Canada, to launch a national convention called the Hack Against Hate. The Innovation Hub said it launched the program in response to the increasing number of hate crimes occurring in society.

The four-day contest calls on young Canadians to prototype a digital solution that fights hate crimes to make our world a safer, more inclusive and happier place to live. At the end of the hackathon, the top three teams will each receive a prize of $ 5,000. Registration is accepted and the team must register by November 14th.

