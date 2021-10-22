Google Home is back as an exciting smart home platform





It’s been a few years since Google started to discontinue the Google Home brand in favor of Google Nest. As a result, their employees could even confuse their names. Not happy to leave it alone, the company is now rebranding Google Home, but this time it’s not a physical product, but a rebranding of smart home developer platforms and tools. This can be confusing, but in reality some exciting aspects need to be discussed.

Google integrates the Google smart home platform and works with the developer program under one name with the Google / Nest device partnership. Going forward, Google Nest will be easier for developers to use, and as a result, platform support from more services and devices will be enhanced. And that’s good for our consumers who have many smart home products.

The developer site and console have been completely redesigned as the Google Home Developer Center. It’s a reliable resource for developers who want to build applications for smart home devices or the devices themselves, and it’s easier than ever. Integrate automation and routines. Development, deployment and analysis are all under one roof, with engineers building critical devices and apps, customizing the Google Home setup process, testing and authenticating, and tools to monitor performance. available.

This can be seen as part of driving Google’s big problem. We want to make sure that the new smart home protocol is widely adopted as a way to connect devices to Google Home and Android apps. And there is no reason why it shouldn’t. It should be universal and open, making development much more accessible. Google will update all Nest speakers and displays, Google Assistant, and Android phones to work seamlessly with Matter products.

In addition, the Google Home Development Center will roll out new tools for Matter development, including two new SDKs. First, the Google Home Device SDK for Matter devices allow developers to create devices that support Matter with seamless setup, control, and interoperability. Google also provides a Google Home IDE for use with Visual Studio Code.

Then you can use the Google Home Mobile SDK to develop Android apps that support the Matter API more quickly. With Matter built directly into Android and supported by the Google Play Services, the native experience is very smooth and easy to implement.

Other new features you can expect from the Google Home Development Center include recommended routines that developers can add to the Google Home app for easy user access. It also allows for a higher degree of integration with the Google Home app, allowing developers to really nail the setup and control experience while showing off their brand at its best.

This may not make much sense to consumers for now, but it can be beneficial in the coming years. It’s great to see Google support the development of better apps and more advanced devices on the platform.

For more information on today’s announcement, please visit our new Google Home website.

